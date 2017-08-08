Volkswagen Arteon UK pricing announced

One of the most beautiful Volkswagen's launched in the last ten years, the new Arteon is available to order in the UK starting this month. Prices start at £34,305 because it sits above the current Passat.





In the UK, the Arteon range will initially feature three turbo charged direct injection engines: a 280 PS 2.0 TSI (petrol) and two 2.0 TDI (diesel) engines with outputs of 240 hp and 150 hp.





In due course, additional engines will complete the range including Volkswagen’s newly designed 150 PS 1.5 TSI (petrol) Evo unit, featuring economy-boosting cylinder deactivation technology; and a 190 PS 2.0 TSI (petrol).





All the transversely mounted four cylinder engines can be combined with an automated DSG dual clutch seven-speed gearbox while the most potent units – the 280 PS 2.0 TSI and 240 PS 2.0 TDI – also boast Volkswagen 4MOTION all-wheel drive as standard. All other models have front-wheel drive. Additionally, 150 PS petrol- and diesel-engined Arteons will offer the option of a six-speed manual gearbox.





Offered in two trim levels – ‘Elegance’ or more sporty ‘R-Line’ – the new model boasts a broad range of equipment as standard. Among them are, as a minimum, the latest Discover Navigation system with eight-inch colour touchscreen, eight-speaker sound system, Bluetooth audio and telephone connectivity, and Volkswagen Media Control which allows remote control of the infotainment system via compatible smartphone or tablet device.





Other standard-fit highlights in the Arteon include: digital instruments via the 12.3-inch Active Info Display, minimum 18-inch alloy wheels, LED self-levelling headlights, LED tinted rear light clusters with dynamic indicators, plush Nappa leather upholstery, Car-Net connectivity with ‘Guide & Inform’, ‘Security & Service’ and ‘App-Connect’ functionality, and Air Care Climatronic 3Zone electronic air conditioning with automatic air recirculation.





A raft of standard assistance systems in every Arteon include: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with predictive cruise control, City Emergency Braking, Front Assist, Speed Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, Lane Assist and Driver Alert fatigue warning system.

















