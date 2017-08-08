Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen Arteon UK pricing announced
Volkswagen Arteon UK pricing announced
8 August 2017 18:13:23
|Tweet
One of the most beautiful Volkswagen's launched in the last ten years, the new Arteon is available to order in the UK starting this month. Prices start at £34,305 because it sits above the current Passat.
In the UK, the Arteon range will initially feature three turbo charged direct injection engines: a 280 PS 2.0 TSI (petrol) and two 2.0 TDI (diesel) engines with outputs of 240 hp and 150 hp.
In due course, additional engines will complete the range including Volkswagen’s newly designed 150 PS 1.5 TSI (petrol) Evo unit, featuring economy-boosting cylinder deactivation technology; and a 190 PS 2.0 TSI (petrol).
All the transversely mounted four cylinder engines can be combined with an automated DSG dual clutch seven-speed gearbox while the most potent units – the 280 PS 2.0 TSI and 240 PS 2.0 TDI – also boast Volkswagen 4MOTION all-wheel drive as standard. All other models have front-wheel drive. Additionally, 150 PS petrol- and diesel-engined Arteons will offer the option of a six-speed manual gearbox.
Offered in two trim levels – ‘Elegance’ or more sporty ‘R-Line’ – the new model boasts a broad range of equipment as standard. Among them are, as a minimum, the latest Discover Navigation system with eight-inch colour touchscreen, eight-speaker sound system, Bluetooth audio and telephone connectivity, and Volkswagen Media Control which allows remote control of the infotainment system via compatible smartphone or tablet device.
Other standard-fit highlights in the Arteon include: digital instruments via the 12.3-inch Active Info Display, minimum 18-inch alloy wheels, LED self-levelling headlights, LED tinted rear light clusters with dynamic indicators, plush Nappa leather upholstery, Car-Net connectivity with ‘Guide & Inform’, ‘Security & Service’ and ‘App-Connect’ functionality, and Air Care Climatronic 3Zone electronic air conditioning with automatic air recirculation.
A raft of standard assistance systems in every Arteon include: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with predictive cruise control, City Emergency Braking, Front Assist, Speed Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, Lane Assist and Driver Alert fatigue warning system.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Infiniti to unveil a new prototype in Pebble Beach
Nissan Micra clients ask for personalisation
TVR celebrates 70 years with the launch of its new supercar
-
Singer receives help from Williams to restore old Porsche engine
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee UK pricing announced
Mazda to launch an electric car in 2019
Related Specs
2002 Volkswagen 1-Litre ConceptEngine: 1 Cylinder Diesel, Power: 6.3 kw / 8.5 bhp @ 4000 rpm, Torque: 18.4 nm / 13.6 ft lbs
2000 Volkswagen AAC ConceptEngine: V10 Direct-Injection Diesel, Power: 233.4 kw / 313 bhp, Torque: 750 nm / 553.2 ft lbs @ 2000 rpm
2000 Volkswagen Beetle Dune ConceptEngine: V5N/AN/A
2005 Volkswagen Beetle Ragster ConceptN/AN/AN/A
2003 Volkswagen Concept REngine: V6, Power: 195 kw / 261.5 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 350 nm / 258.1 ft lbs @ 2800 rpm
New Vehicles
Subaru Outback Black and Ivory launched in UK
Subaru is offering a special edition fo the Outback in the UK to help increase the appeal of the model in a very tough market. The Japanese manufacturer ...
Subaru is offering a special edition fo the Outback in the UK to help increase the appeal of the model in a very tough market. The Japanese manufacturer ...
Concept Cars
Skoda Element concept is an electric buggy
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Custom Cars
Volkswagen Golf R receive Performance Pack
In order to attract even more focused track fans into the Golf R range, Volkswagen is offering a Performance Pack for its hot hatch. it was unveiled during ...
In order to attract even more focused track fans into the Golf R range, Volkswagen is offering a Performance Pack for its hot hatch. it was unveiled during ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Volkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six months
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
Gadgets
Seat launches a an Android Auto app in Play Store
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Various News
Renault-Nissan is the new world's largest car manufacturer after first semester
This is a big day for Renault-Nissan Alliance. The French-Japanese corporation has become the new world's largest car manufacturer in the first semester ...
This is a big day for Renault-Nissan Alliance. The French-Japanese corporation has become the new world's largest car manufacturer in the first semester ...
Motorsports
Honda offers its new NSX GT3 for competitions worldwide
After they've launched the new NSX supercar, Honda's next target is to show that its ultimate supercar can make a name in motorsport. And it already managed ...
After they've launched the new NSX supercar, Honda's next target is to show that its ultimate supercar can make a name in motorsport. And it already managed ...
Videos
BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...