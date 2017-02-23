Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen Arteon teased again
Volkswagen Arteon teased again
23 February 2017 17:52:04
Volkswagen is using this year Geneva Motor Show to introduce the all new Arteon, a four door coupe that will replace the old Passat CC. The fastback model, positioned above the Passat, will be presented to the public for the first time this march.
Combining avant-garde design with a high level of versatility was the key objective for designers and developers of the Arteon.
This resulted in an interior architecture with ample head and leg room at all seats. Key design elements of the Arteon include its completely new front end, in which the LED headlights and daytime running lights merge with the chrome-plated crossbars of the radiator grille and the bonnet. The car’s shoulder section is another defining feature of its design.
Other equipment features making their debut in the Arteon include the latest generation of driver assistance systems. Among them, features that are typically reserved for luxury automobiles.
