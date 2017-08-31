Volkswagen announces Air Care Climatronic

As summer may bring allergies for some of the most sensitives drivers or passengers, Volkswagen equipped its vehicles with a tool that will be very helpful during this period.





According to the German Allergy Sufferers and Asthma Association (DAAB), about 20 per cent of all Germans will develop a pollen allergy in the course of their lives. One of the numerous allergy triggers are fungal spores, which are often present in outdoor air in the summer and autumn.





Volkswagen has developed a special automatic climate control system, which prevents these pollutants from entering the car: "Air Care Climatronic".





The air purification system is available for all current Golf, Touran, Tiguan, Passat models as well as the new Polo and Arteon. It uses an air quality sensor with an active biogenic filter that is even more effective than conventional pollen filters.





The active biogenic filter also prevents fungal spores and minute allergens from entering the car. When the Air Care function is activated on the air conditioning menu, the incoming fresh air and the proportion of recirculated air inside the passenger compartment are mixed and cleaned so that the quality of the air in the car remains stable at a constant high level and usage of the filter is optimised.





In addition, an air quality sensor registers excessive levels of certain pollutants in the outdoor air and switches to recirculation mode if necessary, preventing your own exhaust gas or the smell of the washer fluid from entering the car.





The air conditioning regulation has three different settings ("Gentle", "Medium", "Strong") to suit individual preferences. The "Gentle" setting, for instance, was conceived for families with young children. The climate inside the Volkswagen is also fine-tuned by sun and humidity sensors, the latter of which ensure healthy humidity levels and helps prevent the windows from misting up.





Air Care Climatronic is available in the new Polo and in all Golf models with two-zone air conditioning (for the driver and front-seat passenger). The Touran, Tiguan, Passat and Arteon are available with a three-zone system (with additional individual control for the rear passenger compartment).









