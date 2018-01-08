Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen and NVIDIA partner for Artificial Intelligence
Volkswagen and NVIDIA partner for Artificial Intelligence
8 January 2018 17:54:40
Volkswagen is more and more preoccupied by introducing new technologies into its cars. So is looking some strong partners with great experience in this area. So Volkswagen is partnering NVIDIA. At the kickoff of the 2018 International CES, Volkswagen CEO Dr Herbert Diess and NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang discussed on stage how AI is transforming the auto industry and highlighted the new I.D. BUZZ. The concept is the rebirth of the iconic Volkswagen MicroBus, reimagined in electric car form and infused with AI technology for the cockpit and self-driving.
One potential outcome of AI infusion into Volkswagen I.D. BUZZ are "Intelligent Co-Pilot" capabilities, which will include convenience and assistance systems based on processing sensor data from both inside and outside of the car. The systems can be enhanced throughout the life of the vehicle via software updates, and can gain new capabilities as further developments are made in autonomous driving.
Thanks to deep learning, the car of the future will learn to accurately assess situations and analyze the behavior of others on the road, enabling it to make the right decisions.
Building on the NVIDIA DRIVETM IX Intelligent Experience platform, AI-enabled features such as facial recognition for unlocking the vehicle from the outside, driver alerts for bicycles, gesture recognition for user controls, natural language understanding for flawless voice control, and gaze tracking for driver distraction alerts are all possible.
The I.D. BUZZ is part of the I.D. family with which Volkswagen will launch its electric car campaign and gradually introduce autonomous driving starting in 2020. More than 20 fully electric vehicles are planned by 2025 toward its goal of becoming the world leader in this area.
