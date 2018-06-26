Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen Amarok V6 TDi available in UK

Volkswagen Amarok V6 TDi available in UK

26 June 2018 15:54:29

It is one of the leading cars in the pick-up segment and one of the Volkswagen cars with the longest life cycle. But once in a while it needs some updates to be more appealing. Offering a powerful version is one solution. 

The high-powered 3.0-litre V6 TDI engine has stood the current holder of the International Pick-up of the Year title in good stead. The engine is now available with 258 PS or briefly even 272 PS (200 kW) when using the overboost function. More torque – 580 Nm instead of the 550 to date – is also now available between 1,400 and 3,000 rpm, with full power on tap from 3,250 to 4,000 rpm. 

Permanent 4MOTION all-wheel drive and an 8-speed automatic gearbox come as standard on the Amarok with the new top engine.
The new 258 PS powertrain is offered to UK customers in standard range-topping Highline trim only, and replaces the 224 PS unit. The Amarok remains available with a 204 PS (six-speed manual or eight-speed auto) and 163 PS (manual only) engine.

Highline adds a host of features on top of the standard Amarok’s already generous specification. As well as items including ABS, ESP and automatic post-collision braking system, climatronic air conditioning, Composition Media infotainment system with touchscreen and App-Connect, Highline gains 18-inch alloy wheels, bi-xenon headlights and side bars, front and rear parking sensors with rear-view camera and Vienna leather upholstery.

The new 258 PS Amarok can be ordered now. Prices for the new Highline model with 258 PS engine start at £34,325. The entry-level model to the range, the 163 PS Trendline, costs £24,510.


