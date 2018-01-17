Volkswagen Amarok Dark Label pricing announced

Volkswagen is planning to increase the appeal of its Amarok pick-up with the introduction of a new special edition. Available to order now, the new Amarok Dark Label is priced from £33,650.





Based on the range-topping Amarok Highline, the new Dark Label model comes with a raft of premium features as standard. In terms of exterior design, the Dark Label features striking 18 inch Rawson alloy wheels, matt black mirror housings, black door handles and a black rear bumper.





Standard paint is exclusive Carbon Steel grey metallic, along with side bars and a rear styling bar finished in matt black. Underbody styling and unique Dark Label decals complete the exterior design package. Customers can specify two further optional colours: Deep Black pearl or matt Indium Grey.





Inside, the Amarok Dark Label continues the luxurious theme with seat trim covers finished in Alcantara, black headlining and vent bezels trimmed in chrome silk gloss. Both front seats are equipped with manual lumbar adjustment, while the footwells are adorned with unique Dark Label floor mats.





The Amarok Dark Label also features some of Volkswagen’s most advanced infotainment technology. The Discover Media with 6.33” touchscreen is fitted as standard, and comes with Voice Enhancer and Guide & Inform to make life on board even easier for occupants.





Other technology fitted as standard to the Amarok Dark Label includes rain-sensing windscreen wipers, automatic headlight control with coming home and leaving function, and power adjustable, heated and folding door mirrors.





The Amarok Dark Label is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 engine that generates 204 hp and 500 Nm of torque between 1,250-2,750rpm. Drive is delivered to the road via an eight-speed automatic gearbox and a permanent 4MOTION four-wheel drive.





Order books for the Amarok Dark Label are opened, with the first customer deliveries expected in May. Production is limited to around 200 units with order books for the Dark Label closing in April.

















