Volkswagen Amarok becomes more powerful

Even if is delaying the introduction of a brand new generation, Volkswagen continues to offer impressive updates to the current generation Amarok. The German pick-up as a new top engine specification production model.





A particular highlight is the V6 TDI engine with 258 PS, plus a 14 PS overboost and up to 580 Newton metres of torque – available for the Amarok Highline and Aventura versions. As the new top Aventura model the Amarok also features new visual elements such as a black roof liner, new 20-inch wheels and, for the first time, Aventura paintwork in metallic Peacock Green.





The Amarok has moved up yet another power step: compared to the previous line-up in which the 224 PS was the top engine, the 2018 Amarok has a power output of 258 PS, or briefly even 272 PS when using the overboost.





More torque, 580 Nm instead of the 550 to date, and appreciably more power are there. The new Amarok engine's full torque is already available at between 1,400 and 3,000 rpm and the full power output from 3,250 to 4,000 rpm. Permanent 4MOTION all-wheel drive and an 8-speed automatic gearbox come as standard on the Amarok with the new top engine – both on the Highline and the Aventura.





The Amarok with the more powerful V6 engine under the bonnet also has a number of additional visual modifications: roof liner, pillar trim and other roof elements in the Amarok Aventura are, for example, in titanium black. Together with the seats in titanium black Nappa leather, they produce a very harmonious, appealing look. The new top specification engine runs in the case of the Amarok Aventura on 20-inch "Talca" wheels in Dark Graphite with a high-gloss surface. In addition, metallic Peacock Green paintwork, provided for the first time for the Amarok, is available exclusively for the Hannover-built 258 PS Aventura. Together with the sports bar in vehicle body colour, it underlines the model's sporty overall impression. Still available alongside this are the optional matt paint finishes (Indium Grey, Ravenna Blue) and the previous Ravenna Blue metallic paintwork.





Functions such as bi-xenon headlights with LED daytime running lights continue to be part of the standard specification of the new 258 PS V6 Amarok Highline and Aventura. The Light & Sight pack (Leaving and Coming Home function and intermittent wiper function with rain sensor), front fog lights with cornering lights and electric fold-in exterior mirrors are also standard features on the Aventura and available as options on the Highline.





The first Amarok models with the top new V6 engine specification of 258 PS will be available from Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles dealers from the middle of June. Starting prices for the new, most powerful engine: 43,180.00 EUR for the Amarok Highline, and 48,800.00 EUR for the Amarok Aventura.









Tags: volkswagen, volkswagen amarok v6 aventura, volkswagen amarok v6 highline, new amarok v6, most powerful vw amarok

Posted in Volkswagen, New Vehicles