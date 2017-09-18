Vin Diesel is here for the Demon

Dodge has launched a new ad for the mighty Challenger Demon. This time, the ad is named "Winning’s Winning" but we have the same start: Vin Diesel.





The 30-second commercial is the fourth Dodge commercial starring Diesel ("Winning’s Winning," with Challenger, Charger and Durango SRT).





As you may have read, this is the second spot for the new Dodge Challenger Demon. The first one was named "The Truth" and it was launched a few months ago.





As a reminder, the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is the world’s fastest quarter-mile production car as certified by the National Hot Rod Association.

