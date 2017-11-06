Home » News » Koenigsegg » VIDEO: Watch Koenigsegg Agera RS record run - 457 km/h in the second run and an average speed of 444 km/h
VIDEO: Watch Koenigsegg Agera RS record run - 457 km/h in the second run and an average speed of 444 km/h
6 November 2017 12:45:28
Yesterday we announced you that Koenigsegg Agera RS has become the fastest series production car in the world. The Swedish model managed to complete two laps (as Guinness World Records requires) with an average speed of 444.6 km/h.
Now, an on-board video with those runs has been posted on the internet and we have the chance to see that astonishing achievement. Feel free to share this impressive record run of the Koenigsegg Agera RS.
2000 Koenigsegg CCEngine: Supercahrged V8, Power: 488.4 kw / 655 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 750 nm / 553.2 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
2002 Koenigsegg CC 8SEngine: Aluminum 90 Degree, V8 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 488.4 kw / 655 bhp @ 6800 rpm, Torque: 750 nm / 553.2 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
1998 Koenigsegg CC ConceptEngine: V12, Power: 410.1 kw / 550 bhp @ 9000 rpm, Torque: 500.0 nm / 368.8 ft lbs @ 9000 rpm
2007 Koenigsegg CCGTEngine: Aluminum Alloy 90 Degree, V8 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 447.4 kw / 600 bhpN/A
2004 Koenigsegg CCREngine: Aluminum 90 Degree, V8 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 601.0 kw / 806 bhp @ 6900 rpm, Torque: 920 nm / 678.6 ft lbs @ 5700 rpm
Infiniti QX80 to be revealed in Dubai
Infiniti will increase its SUV range with the introduction of its biggest 4x4 vehicle. Powerful proportions, commanding exterior design, a luxurious cabin ...
Hyundai Hypereconiq Ioniq concept scheduled for SEMA Las Vegas
The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen ...
Hyundai BTR Edition Elantra Sport to be unveiled in SEMA
Hyundai wants to proove everyone that its Elantra compact sedan can also be sporty, so it has partnered with Blood Type Racing to develop the BTR Edition ...
DS uses its Formula E expertise to launch hybrid and electric cars
When it was selling with the Citroen logo, the DS brand was offering a hybrid version of the DS5 and DS4. Now, the established French premium brand is ...
Lamborghini Huracan and Aventador reach new milestones
The Gallardo was Lamborghini's most succesful model yet, with sales surpassing 14.000 units in ten years of production. The record is set to be broken ...
Vauxhall Zafira Tourer receives IntelliLink system
Even if more and more people are looking for SUV, Vauxhall still wants to give a chance to one of its most iconic models: the Zafira. Vauxhall’s Zafira ...
This donkey was fined with 6.800 USD for damaging a McLaren
Markus Zahn is the owner of a McLaren 650S Spider. He parked his car alongside a rural road in Vogelsberg, Germany. A few moment later a donkey started ...
Nissan replaces Renault in Formula E competition
There is still shock as Renault decided to end its activity in the Formula E competition. But there is also hope for a competitive follower. It Alliance ...
BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
