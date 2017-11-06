Home » News » Koenigsegg » VIDEO: Watch Koenigsegg Agera RS record run - 457 km/h in the second run and an average speed of 444 km/h

VIDEO: Watch Koenigsegg Agera RS record run - 457 km/h in the second run and an average speed of 444 km/h

6 November 2017 12:45:28

Yesterday we announced you that Koenigsegg Agera RS has become the fastest series production car in the world. The Swedish model managed to complete two laps (as Guinness World Records requires) with an average speed of 444.6 km/h.

Now, an on-board video with those runs has been posted on the internet and we have the chance to see that astonishing achievement. Feel free to share this impressive record run of the Koenigsegg Agera RS.
 
 

