Video: Top 5 - the loudest Porsche models

25 January 2019 15:18:14

As you may have previously read, Porsche has developed some special videos called "Top 5". In this episode we have the chance to meet five Porsche models which are considered to be the loudest in the Stuttgart-based car manufacturer pond. 

As you would expect, none of these five models is a road legal car. And this is a very good supposition judging by the fact that Porsche is one of the most competitive car manfuacturers out there.

But enought we all this chat and let's turn up the volume and listen to top 5 loudest Porsche models ever built. 
 
 

  Video: Top 5 - the loudest Porsche models

