Video: Top 5 - the loudest Porsche models
25 January 2019 15:18:14
As you may have previously read, Porsche has developed some special videos called "Top 5". In this episode we have the chance to meet five Porsche models which are considered to be the loudest in the Stuttgart-based car manufacturer pond.
As you would expect, none of these five models is a road legal car. And this is a very good supposition judging by the fact that Porsche is one of the most competitive car manfuacturers out there.
But enought we all this chat and let's turn up the volume and listen to top 5 loudest Porsche models ever built.
1950 Porsche 356Engine: Air Cooled Flat-4, Power: 41.0 kw / 55.0 bhp @ 4400 rpm, Torque: 105.8 nm / 78.0 ft lbs @ 3200 rpm
1956 Porsche 356AEngine: Flat 4, Power: 52.2 kw / 70.0 bhp @ 4500 rpm, Torque: 109.8 nm / 81.0 ft lbs @ 2800 rpm
1956 Porsche 356A CarreraEngine: Flat 4, Power: 82.0 kw / 110.0 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 118.6 nm / 87.5 ft lbs @ 5200 rpm
1952 Porsche 356 America RoadsterEngine: Air Cooled Flat-4, Power: 52.2 kw / 70 bhp @ 5000 rpmN/A
1960 Porsche 356B Carrera 1600 GS/GTEngine: Air-Cooled Boxer-4, Power: 85.8 kw / 115 bhpN/A
