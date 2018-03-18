VIDEO: Top 5 Mercedes-AMG features

Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels.





On the number four you will find the AMG Track Pace App, a suite of features designed to record lap times, acceleration times, braking power and other stuff like that.





Number three is launch control, the program that allows you to start like a rocket. Numer two is the special AMG 4Matic all-wheel drive system that sends the power to all wheels for better traction.





The number one listed here is the mighty V8 4.0 liter biturbo engine. The heart of a modern AMG.

