VIDEO: Top 5 Mercedes-AMG features
18 March 2018 05:31:39
|Tweet
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels.
On the number four you will find the AMG Track Pace App, a suite of features designed to record lap times, acceleration times, braking power and other stuff like that.
Number three is launch control, the program that allows you to start like a rocket. Numer two is the special AMG 4Matic all-wheel drive system that sends the power to all wheels for better traction.
The number one listed here is the mighty V8 4.0 liter biturbo engine. The heart of a modern AMG.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
A new teaser picture with the upcoming Volkswagen Touareg - this time it hides under cover
VIDEO: Top 5 Mercedes-AMG features
Aston Martin SUV might be named Varekai
-
Volkswagen teases a new global SUV which will be slotted under the current Tiguan
Volkswagen Caddy reaches 2 million milestone in Polish factory
Volkswagen to build more batteries for its future electric cars
Related Specs
1980 Mercedes-Benz 450 SLC AMG Group 2Engine: V8, Power: 279.6 kw / 375 bhpN/A
2004 Mercedes-Benz C 55 AMGEngine: V8, Power: 273.7 kw / 367.0 bhp @ 5750 rpm, Torque: 510 nm / 376.2 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2000 Mercedes-Benz CL55 AMGEngine: V8, Power: 264.0 kw / 354.0 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 530.12 nm / 391.0 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
2000 Mercedes-Benz CL55 AMG F1Engine: V8, Power: 264.0 kw / 354.0 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 530.12 nm / 391.0 ft lbs @ 4100 rpm
2003 Mercedes-Benz CL 65 AMGEngine: V12, Power: 456.4 kw / 612 bhp @ 4800 rpm, Torque: 1000 nm / 737.6 ft lbs @ 2000 rpm
New Vehicles
Volvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 range
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...
Concept Cars
Volkswagen ID Vizzion concept was teaser again
During the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, Volkswagen will unveil a special concept car. We are talking about the Volkswagen ID Vizzion concept which is the fourth ...
During the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, Volkswagen will unveil a special concept car. We are talking about the Volkswagen ID Vizzion concept which is the fourth ...
Custom Cars
McLaren Special Operations delivered 10 unique 570S Coupe
Inspired by Lamborghini Ad Personam program or by Ferrari, McLaren launched McLaren Special Operations more than three years ago. It is one of the most ...
Inspired by Lamborghini Ad Personam program or by Ferrari, McLaren launched McLaren Special Operations more than three years ago. It is one of the most ...
Future Cars
Zenvo to launch new model in Geneva
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...
Market News
Vauxhall Insignia reached 100.000 orders
It's on the market for less than a year and it already enjoys very good sales on the European market. Vauxhall and sister brand Opel, have reached the ...
It's on the market for less than a year and it already enjoys very good sales on the European market. Vauxhall and sister brand Opel, have reached the ...
Gadgets
Ford introduces Waze on its cars
Seat is not the only car manufacturer who tries to bring its clients new technology on the infotainment screens. At the Mobile World Congress, in Barcelona, ...
Seat is not the only car manufacturer who tries to bring its clients new technology on the infotainment screens. At the Mobile World Congress, in Barcelona, ...
Various News
Factors That Influence Your Car Insurance Rates
When the time comes to shop around for car insurance, it is essential to know anything that influences your rates. There are some things you can do to ...
When the time comes to shop around for car insurance, it is essential to know anything that influences your rates. There are some things you can do to ...
Motorsports
This is the Cupra e-Racer, an electric track car
The Cupra brand was launched a few days ago, but the Spanish producer has alredy a big surprise for its fans. The name is Cupra e-Racer and it is an electric ...
The Cupra brand was launched a few days ago, but the Spanish producer has alredy a big surprise for its fans. The name is Cupra e-Racer and it is an electric ...
Videos
Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...