Video: Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe facelift spied with little camo

A few months ago, Mercedes-Benz published its roadmap for 2019. In those drawing we didn't see anything about the GLC facelift but the start of 2019 has brought a surprise from the German car manufacturer.





A Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe facelift was caught during testing wearing little camo. As you can imagine, the new SUV will got some slightly minor exterior modifications.





The most important changes will take part in the interior. The German car manufacturer will put inside the new MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system which will come with a big center screen. There will also be a second screen that will replace the traditional instrument panel.





According to some sources, the new Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe facelift will be unveiled in the months to come. A Geneva Motor Show reveal is expected.

Tags: glc facelift, mercedes, mercedes-benz, mercedes-benz glc, mercedes-benz glc facelift

