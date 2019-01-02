Video: Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe facelift spied with little camo
2 January 2019 03:40:52
|Tweet
A few months ago, Mercedes-Benz published its roadmap for 2019. In those drawing we didn't see anything about the GLC facelift but the start of 2019 has brought a surprise from the German car manufacturer.
A Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe facelift was caught during testing wearing little camo. As you can imagine, the new SUV will got some slightly minor exterior modifications.
The most important changes will take part in the interior. The German car manufacturer will put inside the new MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system which will come with a big center screen. There will also be a second screen that will replace the traditional instrument panel.
According to some sources, the new Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe facelift will be unveiled in the months to come. A Geneva Motor Show reveal is expected.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Mercedes Vito Premium, Progressive and Pure available in UK
Volkswagen mobile charging stations launched
Mazda CX-5 GT Sport Nav+ launched in UK
-
McLaren Speedtail customisation programs launched
Toyota Supra - new video teaser
A new teaser with the Pininfarina Battista, the 1.900 bhp electric hypercar
Related Specs
1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL CoupeEngine: Water Cooled, Inline-6, Power: 179.0 kw / 240.0 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 294.2 nm / 217.0 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm
1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SLR Uhlenhaut CoupeEngine: Type M 196 S, Twin Spark Inline-8 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 231.2 kw / 310.0 bhp @ 7400 rpm, Torque: 317 nm / 233.8 ft lbs @ 5950 rpm
2001 Mercedes-Benz CLK430 CoupeEngine: V8, Power: 205.1 kw / 275.0 bhp @ 5750 rpm, Torque: 399.97 nm / 295.0 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
2001 Mercedes-Benz CLK55 AMG CoupeEngine: V8, Power: 258.8 kw / 347 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 510 nm / 376.2 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
2003 Mercedes-Benz Vision CLS Coupe ConceptEngine: 6-Cylinder CDI Diesel, Power: 197.6 kw / 265 bhp, Torque: 560 nm / 413.0 ft lbs @ 2000 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Range Rover Sport P400e prototype unveiled in LA
Range Rover used this year Los Angeles Motor Show to unveil two special models, that will define the range in the future years. The prototypes of the ...
Range Rover used this year Los Angeles Motor Show to unveil two special models, that will define the range in the future years. The prototypes of the ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Mercedes-Benz Vans launches the Vision URBANETIC concept
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Market News
Peugeot produced its one millionth C-segment car
When Peugeot decided to replace its family cars with SUV's everyone understood the French brand is on its way to becoming a popular choice on the european ...
When Peugeot decided to replace its family cars with SUV's everyone understood the French brand is on its way to becoming a popular choice on the european ...
Gadgets
Volkswagen details its future lighting technology
Lighting technology is improving year by year and now is helping current cars to be safer. At an international workshop, Volkswagen is now showcasing ...
Lighting technology is improving year by year and now is helping current cars to be safer. At an international workshop, Volkswagen is now showcasing ...
Various News
These are the five fanciest seat patterns used by Porsche
This year, Porsche turned 70 and in order to celebrate this important age, the German car manufacturer has prepared some special events and media content. ...
This year, Porsche turned 70 and in order to celebrate this important age, the German car manufacturer has prepared some special events and media content. ...
Motorsports
Rally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at Citroen
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Videos
This 900 HP Ford Mustang RTR is drifting around the Nurburgring
Every car manufacturer is trying to do some extreme and special times aroud the Nurburgring, but Ford Performance has some other things on its mind. This ...
Every car manufacturer is trying to do some extreme and special times aroud the Nurburgring, but Ford Performance has some other things on its mind. This ...