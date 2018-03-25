Home » News » Jaguar » Video: Jaguar I-Pace is doing a night lap of Monaco circuit

Video: Jaguar I-Pace is doing a night lap of Monaco circuit

25 March 2018 07:11:28

Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car maker that is officially doing after Tesla Model X. 

With a 432 pouch cell, 90kWh, lithium-ion battery pack, the I-PACE delivers an estimated range of 240 miles. Owners will be able to achieve a 0-80 percent battery charge in around 40 minutes using publicly available 100kW DC rapid charging facilities. Home charging with a 230V/32A AC wall box (7kW) will achieve the same state of charge (0-80 percent) in just over ten hours – ideal for overnight charging.

The high torque density and high-energy efficiency characteristics of the motors combine to deliver sports car performance, launching the I-PACE from a standing start to 60mph in 4.5 seconds.
 
 

