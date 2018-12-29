VIDEO: BMW M5 Competition face to face with Mercedes-AMG E63 S

The guys from CarWow have prepared something special for this hollyday season. They have pulled out a BMW M5 Competition and a Mercedes-AMG E63 S and put these two performance cars onto an airfield in order to find out who is the best.





We are not talking about a fast lap, we are speaking about a drag race between those two archenemies. Who will get to the finish line faster, the Bavarian M5 equipped with the Competition Pack of the Merc? In order to find out you have to hit the play button.

Tags: bmw, bmw m5, bmw m5 competition, mercedes-amg, mercedes-amg e63 s

