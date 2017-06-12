Home » News » Audi » VIDEO: Audi dropped a new A8 teaser

VIDEO: Audi dropped a new A8 teaser

12 June 2017 15:25:57

Audi is soon to unveil the new generation A8. Until than, the German car manufacturer has decided to show us a new teaser video with the flagship model. 

According to Audi, the new A8 will be capable of Level 3 autonomous driving. This means A8 will be able to steer, accelerate, and slow down without human intervention. During the video teaser, the car shows us how it can be remotely park. 

The unveil of the new Audi A8 will took place on July 11 in Barcelona during the Audi Summit. The model will feature a 48-volt mild hybrid technology which will be matted with a V6 engine. The platform is made of aluminum which means it will be lighter than the current generation.
 
 

Tags: , , ,

Posted in Audi, Videos

Source: Audi

