VIDEO: Audi A8 technology showcased

20 June 2017 18:34:39

The next generation Audi A8 is about to be unveiled. The official presentation is scheduled on July 12 and is set to take place in Barcelona. Until then, Audi continues the teasing campaign for tis limousine. It will be the most advanced Audi ever and the closest to autonomous driving.
 
That's what Audi tries to emphasise in the most recent clip, a short 30 seconds movie that shows how the car can drive itself in the city.



