Video. Watch how Koenigsegg Regera does 0-250-0 mpg in just 32.48 seconds

14 October 2019 14:08:48

A couple of weeks ago, the guys from Koenigsegg have announced that the Regera hypercar managed to smash the world record for 0-250-0 mph and also for the 0-400-0 km/h. 

The Swedish hyperacar managed to do the 0-400-0 km/h in just 31.49 seconds, while the 0-250-0 mph was done in 32.48 seconds. As a result, Regera borke the Agera record estabilished one year ago. 

Now, the guys from Koenigsegg decided to show us how was done the 0-250-0 mph run inside the cabin. You'll get the chance to see little things on the outside (the exposure is very bad), but you will be able to see how the driver is doing its thing.
 
 

