Video. How it is made: the 2020 Porsche Taycan
7 October 2019 13:02:58
Porsche unveiled the all-new Taycan during the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. The first electric model developed by the Stuttgart-based car manufacturer is already available to order.
Now, the German car manufacturer has published a "how it is made" video with the assembly process of the Porsche Taycan.
As you may have read, the new Taycan is available in two versions: Turbo and Turbo S. The first one can deliver up to 671 horspower, while the Turbo S version is able to offer 751 horsepower with an overboost function.
The Turbo has an electric range of 237 - 280 miles on the WLTP scale, while the Turbo S can deliver up to 256 miles of range with only one charge.
