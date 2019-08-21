VIdeo. Audi RS Q8 is a beast around the Nurburgring
21 August 2019 05:40:40
Audi Sport announced that until the end of the year will unveil six new models. And the RS Q8 is one of them.
A few days ago, a test prototype of the upcoming Audi RS Q8 was caught around the German track of Nurburgring.
According to some rumors, the performance SUV will get the plug-in hybrid powertrain from the newly Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid. As you already know, the German SUV comes with a V8 4.0 liter engine and with an electric motor that deliver 680 horsepower.
We also know that Audi Sport will unveil the RS Q8 during the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show.
