Video - Mercedes-Benz GLC spied up

8 October 2018 10:51:21

A few months ago, voices familiar with the Mercedes-Benz told us that the German car manufacturer is working on two wheelbase B-Class. But as it turns out, Mercedes-Benz will only launch a single version of the compact MPV.

As a result, the German car manufacturer will prepare a new SUV. Named GLB, the new model will be unveiled next year and it will get some stuling cues and technologies from the GLA and GLC.

Apart from that, Mercedes-Benz has prepared a boxy-style SUV but in the same time a very good looking model. Until we have new info from the German car manufacturer, here is a close-up spy-video with the new SUV.

 
 

