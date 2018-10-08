Video - Mercedes-Benz GLC spied up
8 October 2018 10:51:21
A few months ago, voices familiar with the Mercedes-Benz told us that the German car manufacturer is working on two wheelbase B-Class. But as it turns out, Mercedes-Benz will only launch a single version of the compact MPV.
As a result, the German car manufacturer will prepare a new SUV. Named GLB, the new model will be unveiled next year and it will get some stuling cues and technologies from the GLA and GLC.
Apart from that, Mercedes-Benz has prepared a boxy-style SUV but in the same time a very good looking model. Until we have new info from the German car manufacturer, here is a close-up spy-video with the new SUV.
