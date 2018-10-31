Home » News » Mercedes » Video - Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4Matic+ is the fastest series production four-seater on the Nurburgring
Video - Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4Matic+ is the fastest series production four-seater on the Nurburgring
31 October 2018 15:35:03
|Tweet
The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe was officially unveiled a few months ago. The car is available worldwide but now it has managed to do an impressive think. Here is what we're talking about.
According to the German car manufacturer, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4Matic is the fastest series production four-seater on the Nurburgring. The model managed to run the 20,8 kilometrs of the Green Hell in just 7 minutes and 25.41 seconds.
Under the hood of the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4Matic+ is a V8 4.0 biturbo petrol engine that can deliver 639 horsepower and lots of torque (900 Nm). Thanks to a nine speed AMG Speedshift automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system, the car can run from not to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds. The top speed is clocked at 315 km/h.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2007 Mercedes-Benz CLK 63 AMG Black SeriesEngine: V8, Power: 378.1 kw / 507 bhp @ 6800 rpm, Torque: 630 nm / 464.7 ft lbs @ 5250 rpm
2008 Mercedes-Benz C 63 AMGEngine: V8, Power: 340.8 kw / 457 bhp @ 6800 rpm, Torque: 600 nm / 442.5 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
2008 Mercedes-Benz C 63 AMG EstateEngine: V8, Power: 340.8 kw / 457 bhp @ 6800 rpm, Torque: 600 nm / 442.5 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
2007 Mercedes-Benz CL 63 AMGEngine: V8, Power: 391.5 kw / 525 bhp @ 6800 rpm, Torque: 630 nm / 464.7 ft lbs @ 5200 rpm
2007 Mercedes-Benz CLK 63 AMGEngine: V8, Power: 358.7 kw / 481 bhp @ 6800 rpm, Torque: 630 nm / 464.7 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Mercedes GLC F-Cell is close to production
Mercedes is playing the eco mobility game on two fronts. Beside the new EQ range, which will launch its first production vehicle next year, Mercedes had ...
Mercedes is playing the eco mobility game on two fronts. Beside the new EQ range, which will launch its first production vehicle next year, Mercedes had ...
Custom Cars
Hennessey launched Heritage F-150 with 758 HP
Hennessey has launched another Heritage model for its 19th anniversary. The car is a F-150 pick-up truck which got a lovely Ford GT40 livery. To be more ...
Hennessey has launched another Heritage model for its 19th anniversary. The car is a F-150 pick-up truck which got a lovely Ford GT40 livery. To be more ...
Future Cars
Peugeot to develop new range of sporty hybrids
Peugeot is doing its best to offers clients cleaner cars, but with the same level of performance. After presenting its new generation of PLUG-IN HYBRID ...
Peugeot is doing its best to offers clients cleaner cars, but with the same level of performance. After presenting its new generation of PLUG-IN HYBRID ...
Market News
Nissan crossover and SUV sales reached record numbers in 2017
Nissan had a great year in 2017, with sales reaching new records. Part fo this success is due to one of the best strategies when it comes to SUV segment. ...
Nissan had a great year in 2017, with sales reaching new records. Part fo this success is due to one of the best strategies when it comes to SUV segment. ...
Gadgets
Aston Martin Valkyrie to benefit from special composite materials
Every major manufacturer looks to establish some stron partnerships with its suppliers. The stake is even more important for supercar manufacturers, who ...
Every major manufacturer looks to establish some stron partnerships with its suppliers. The stake is even more important for supercar manufacturers, who ...
Various News
Ford GT production increased to 1350 units
Everyone knows how difficult was to buy a new generation Ford GT, because of the limited production initially announced by Ford. But due to increased ...
Everyone knows how difficult was to buy a new generation Ford GT, because of the limited production initially announced by Ford. But due to increased ...
Motorsports
Rally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at Citroen
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Videos
Audi is teasing a sports car prior to Paris reaveal
Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi ...
Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi ...