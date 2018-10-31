Video - Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4Matic+ is the fastest series production four-seater on the Nurburgring

The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe was officially unveiled a few months ago. The car is available worldwide but now it has managed to do an impressive think. Here is what we're talking about.





According to the German car manufacturer, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4Matic is the fastest series production four-seater on the Nurburgring. The model managed to run the 20,8 kilometrs of the Green Hell in just 7 minutes and 25.41 seconds.





Under the hood of the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4Matic+ is a V8 4.0 biturbo petrol engine that can deliver 639 horsepower and lots of torque (900 Nm). Thanks to a nine speed AMG Speedshift automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system, the car can run from not to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds. The top speed is clocked at 315 km/h.

