Video - Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 spied on track

In 2019, Mercedes-Benz will unveil the new generation CLA. As we know, the car will be based on the new A-Class architecture and will also come with the same engines and design lines.





But a more important thing is about to happen. The new CLA will get an entry-level AMG version. Its name will be AMG CLA 35 4Matic and, as you can imagine, it will borrow the 2.0 liter engine from the AMG A35 4Matic.





On the performance A-Class, the unit deliver 306 horsepower and 400 Nm peak of torque. It has an eight speed transmissiona and an all-wheel drive system. This systems will also be available on the AMG CLA 35 4Matic. Until the official unveiling, here is a spy video filmed on the Nurburgring.

Tags: amg cla 35, mercedes, mercedes-amg, mercedes-amg cla 35

