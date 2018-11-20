Video - 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS interior spied
20 November 2018 15:25:19
A few weeks ago, Mercedes-Benz published the 2019 roadmap. Thakns to that, we got the chance to see the new models that the German car manufacturer is planning to launch next year.
On the roadmap published we saw the new generation GLS. The model which this year will have to face an all-new rival, the BMW X7, will be out in late 2019, probably during the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show.
Now, thanks to walkoART we have a change to see one test prototype. Also, the YouTube guy managed to get an almost clear shot with the interior. And yes, there are two massive screen which are mixed under the same glass. Until further information, this is all we can offer.
