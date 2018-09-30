Home » News » Mercedes » Video - 2019 Mercedes-Benz B-Class interior teaser

Video - 2019 Mercedes-Benz B-Class interior teaser

30 September 2018 04:46:58

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that the third generation B-Class will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The new generation of the MPV model will come with A-Class design cues, with an interior heavely influenced by the same compact hatchback and with more space. 

As a reminder, the current model comes with 488 liters of cargo with the rear seat in place and with 1,545 liters after you have fold the rear bench down. In the teaser video you'll see how the seats can be split in 60:40 configuration. 

THe new Mercedes-Benz B-Class will come with S-Class derived safety tech and will compete against the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer. THe car will go on sale in the early 2019. 
 
 

Tags: , , ,

Posted in Mercedes, New Vehicles

Video - 2019 Mercedes-Benz B-Class interior teaser Photos (1 photos)
  • Video - 2019 Mercedes-Benz B-Class interior teaser

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. The 2019 Audi SQ2 is here with 300 HP

    The 2019 Audi SQ2 is here with 300 HP

  2. BMW i3 and i3 S get larger batteries

    BMW i3 and i3 S get larger batteries

  3. Video - 2019 Mercedes-Benz B-Class interior teaser

    Video - 2019 Mercedes-Benz B-Class interior teaser

  4.  
  5. 2019 Seat Tarraco - new details

    2019 Seat Tarraco - new details

  6. Audi is teasing a sports car prior to Paris reaveal

    Audi is teasing a sports car prior to Paris reaveal

  7. Smart Forease is a cool gift for brand's 20th anniversary

    Smart Forease is a cool gift for brand's 20th anniversary

Related Specs

  1. 1989 Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution

    Engine: M102 E 25/2 Inline-4, Power: 167.0 kw / 224 bhp @ 7200 rpm, Torque: 245.4 nm / 181 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm

  2. 1990 Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution II

    Engine: M102 E 25/2 Inline-4, Power: 173.0 kw / 232 bhp @ 7200 rpm, Torque: 245.4 nm / 181 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm

  3. 1964 Mercedes-Benz 230SL Convertible

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 111.9 kw / 150.1 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 215.58 nm / 159.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm

  4. 1968 Mercedes-Benz 280SL

    Engine: Inline 6, Power: 134.2 kw / 180.0 bhp @ 5700 rpm, Torque: 261.7 nm / 193.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm

  5. 1980 Mercedes-Benz 450 SLC AMG Group 2

    Engine: V8, Power: 279.6 kw / 375 bhpN/A

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

Subaru Viziv Tourer Concept unveiled in GenevaSubaru Viziv Tourer Concept unveiled in Geneva
Even if it's not recording huge volumes in Europe, Subaru didn't want to miss this year Geneva Motor Show. So it kept the stand and unveiled the Subaru ...

Custom Cars

Rolls Royce Privacy Suite introduced in ChinaRolls Royce Privacy Suite introduced in China
Rolls Royce builds the most luxurious cars on the plant. We all know that. In order to provide also the isolation feel some of its clients needs, Rolls ...

Future Cars

Mercedes-Benz Vans launches the Vision URBANETIC conceptMercedes-Benz Vans launches the Vision URBANETIC concept
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...

Market News

Volkswagen Commercial vehicles sales in 2017Volkswagen Commercial vehicles sales in 2017
Volkswagen is enjoying good results not only with its passenger division, but also with the commercial one. From January to the end of October, Volkswagen ...

Gadgets

Future Volkswagen Golf to feature new hybrid systemFuture Volkswagen Golf to feature new hybrid system
Volkswagen is on the way of launching a great offensive in the hybrid and electric segment. And what better model to support that? The future Golf, of ...

Various News

Tesla and Ford are the most talked about car brands in the United StatesTesla and Ford are the most talked about car brands in the United States
So let's get the things clear: Tesla and Ford are not the most talked about car brands in the United States. Those two car manufacturers are the only ...

Motorsports

BMW M235i Racing Cup gains Evo Pack and becomes M240i Racing CupBMW M235i Racing Cup gains Evo Pack and becomes M240i Racing Cup
A few years ago BMW has launch a special program for the VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring. The German car manufacturer designed the a special ...

Videos

This is the first ride of the new Trump limousineThis is the first ride of the new Trump limousine
This is the new Beast. As you know, the Beast is the name of the US Presindent. As you have read, President Donald Trump is addressing the United Nations ...
Copyright CarSession.com