Video - 2019 Mercedes-Benz B-Class interior teaser
30 September 2018 04:46:58
|Tweet
Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that the third generation B-Class will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The new generation of the MPV model will come with A-Class design cues, with an interior heavely influenced by the same compact hatchback and with more space.
As a reminder, the current model comes with 488 liters of cargo with the rear seat in place and with 1,545 liters after you have fold the rear bench down. In the teaser video you'll see how the seats can be split in 60:40 configuration.
THe new Mercedes-Benz B-Class will come with S-Class derived safety tech and will compete against the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer. THe car will go on sale in the early 2019.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1989 Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 EvolutionEngine: M102 E 25/2 Inline-4, Power: 167.0 kw / 224 bhp @ 7200 rpm, Torque: 245.4 nm / 181 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
1990 Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution IIEngine: M102 E 25/2 Inline-4, Power: 173.0 kw / 232 bhp @ 7200 rpm, Torque: 245.4 nm / 181 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
1964 Mercedes-Benz 230SL ConvertibleEngine: Inline-6, Power: 111.9 kw / 150.1 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 215.58 nm / 159.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
1968 Mercedes-Benz 280SLEngine: Inline 6, Power: 134.2 kw / 180.0 bhp @ 5700 rpm, Torque: 261.7 nm / 193.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
1980 Mercedes-Benz 450 SLC AMG Group 2Engine: V8, Power: 279.6 kw / 375 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Subaru Viziv Tourer Concept unveiled in Geneva
Even if it's not recording huge volumes in Europe, Subaru didn't want to miss this year Geneva Motor Show. So it kept the stand and unveiled the Subaru ...
Even if it's not recording huge volumes in Europe, Subaru didn't want to miss this year Geneva Motor Show. So it kept the stand and unveiled the Subaru ...
Custom Cars
Rolls Royce Privacy Suite introduced in China
Rolls Royce builds the most luxurious cars on the plant. We all know that. In order to provide also the isolation feel some of its clients needs, Rolls ...
Rolls Royce builds the most luxurious cars on the plant. We all know that. In order to provide also the isolation feel some of its clients needs, Rolls ...
Future Cars
Mercedes-Benz Vans launches the Vision URBANETIC concept
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Market News
Volkswagen Commercial vehicles sales in 2017
Volkswagen is enjoying good results not only with its passenger division, but also with the commercial one. From January to the end of October, Volkswagen ...
Volkswagen is enjoying good results not only with its passenger division, but also with the commercial one. From January to the end of October, Volkswagen ...
Gadgets
Future Volkswagen Golf to feature new hybrid system
Volkswagen is on the way of launching a great offensive in the hybrid and electric segment. And what better model to support that? The future Golf, of ...
Volkswagen is on the way of launching a great offensive in the hybrid and electric segment. And what better model to support that? The future Golf, of ...
Various News
Tesla and Ford are the most talked about car brands in the United States
So let's get the things clear: Tesla and Ford are not the most talked about car brands in the United States. Those two car manufacturers are the only ...
So let's get the things clear: Tesla and Ford are not the most talked about car brands in the United States. Those two car manufacturers are the only ...
Motorsports
BMW M235i Racing Cup gains Evo Pack and becomes M240i Racing Cup
A few years ago BMW has launch a special program for the VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring. The German car manufacturer designed the a special ...
A few years ago BMW has launch a special program for the VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring. The German car manufacturer designed the a special ...
Videos
This is the first ride of the new Trump limousine
This is the new Beast. As you know, the Beast is the name of the US Presindent. As you have read, President Donald Trump is addressing the United Nations ...
This is the new Beast. As you know, the Beast is the name of the US Presindent. As you have read, President Donald Trump is addressing the United Nations ...