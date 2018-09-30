Video - 2019 Mercedes-Benz B-Class interior teaser

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that the third generation B-Class will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The new generation of the MPV model will come with A-Class design cues, with an interior heavely influenced by the same compact hatchback and with more space.





As a reminder, the current model comes with 488 liters of cargo with the rear seat in place and with 1,545 liters after you have fold the rear bench down. In the teaser video you'll see how the seats can be split in 60:40 configuration.





THe new Mercedes-Benz B-Class will come with S-Class derived safety tech and will compete against the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer. THe car will go on sale in the early 2019.

