Very rare 1989 Porsche 911 Silverstone up for auction
20 April 2017 17:53:01
|Tweet
One of the rarest Porsche ever built is now heading to an auction on May 13th at the Wing, on Silverstone Circuit. St is a factory right-hand drive 1989 Porsche 911 Speedster, one of just 139 ever produced.
The 911 Speedster was first produced in 1989 by Porsche to reflect the design of their original 356 Speedster from the late 1950s. Design cues included the raked aluminium windscreen, three inches lower than the standard car, combined with the 'double hump' clamshell fibreglass tonneau cover.
The model was based upon the 3.2 Carrera with its later G50 gearbox, 911 Turbo wide body and chassis and upgraded Turbo-spec brakes and suspension.
This particular example was delivered in July 1989 by Porsche Cars Australia to Victor Berk of New South Wales, who is its one and only private registered keeper from new.
It was factory fitted from new with the 'Super Sport' equipment option, alarm system, with the luggage compartment trimmed in black velour.
What is more fantastic? The comprehensive history file includes everything from the original dealer order form, a Porsche Certificate of Authenticity (GB), an introduction letter from Porsche Australia to Mr. Berk, every "inspection report" (Australian MOT) carried out by the supplying dealer in New South Wales from new until June 2014, the original Porsche leather wallet and book pack with spare keys, and even the demo cassette for the Blaupunkt audio system.
Today it has covered a warranted 8,998 kms, which is just 5,590 miles from new. The service book shows 21 main dealer services from new carried out on time, irrespective of mileage covered. The paintwork and interior condition remain exceptional and flawless throughout.
It is now offered for public auction for the first time in its life, estimated at between £145,000 and £165,000.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2001 Porsche 911 GT3 CupEngine: Flat-6, Power: 275.9 kw / 370.0 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 370 nm / 272.9 ft lbs @ 6250 rpm
2002 Porsche 911 GT3 CupEngine: Flat-6 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 283.4 kw / 380 bhp @ 7250 rpm, Torque: 380 nm / 280.3 ft lbs @ 7252 rpm
2008 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup SEngine: Boxer-6 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 328.1 kw / 440 bhp, Torque: 430 nm / 317.2 ft lbs
2007 Porsche 911 GT3 CupEngine: Boxer-6 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 313.2 kw / 420 bhp, Torque: 420 nm / 309.8 ft lbs
1964 Porsche 911Engine: Flat 6, Power: 108.1 kw / 145.0 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 193.9 nm / 143.0 ft lbs @ 4200 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Subaru Ascent Concept previews a 3-row SUV
Subaru has unveiled the all-new Ascent concept during the 2017 New York Auto Show. The new prototype is derived form the Viziv-7 concept that we have ...
Subaru has unveiled the all-new Ascent concept during the 2017 New York Auto Show. The new prototype is derived form the Viziv-7 concept that we have ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Gadgets
Lexus Lane Valet is one prank you wish to be real
Lexus is one step closer to launching an autonomous car, as its engineers are testing new ways for the cars to communicate with themselves. ...
Lexus is one step closer to launching an autonomous car, as its engineers are testing new ways for the cars to communicate with themselves. ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
Sebastien Ogier signed with M-Sport
In November, Volkswagen announced that it will not compete in the 2017 WRC season. As a result, Sebastien Ogier, the four-time WRC was back on the market. ...
In November, Volkswagen announced that it will not compete in the 2017 WRC season. As a result, Sebastien Ogier, the four-time WRC was back on the market. ...
Videos
Tesla Model 3 - Spy videos
According to Elon Musk, Tesla Model 3 will see the production line this July. For now we have some doubts but this weekend, a spy video with a test prototype ...
According to Elon Musk, Tesla Model 3 will see the production line this July. For now we have some doubts but this weekend, a spy video with a test prototype ...