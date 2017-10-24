Vauxhall Zafira Tourer receives IntelliLink system
24 October 2017 18:30:31
Even if more and more people are looking for SUV, Vauxhall still wants to give a chance to one of its most iconic models: the Zafira. Vauxhall’s Zafira Tourer MPV is now available with the new Navi 4.0 IntelliLink integrated infotainment system.
Featuring a seven-inch touch screen and Bluetooth-connectivity, Navi 4.0 IntelliLink is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The navigation system delivers route guidance and offers European roadmaps displayed in 2D or 3D.
Thanks to Vauxhall Onstar, all passengers can surf the internet using their mobile devices via the OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot. As an alternative to speaking to an OnStar advisor and when it is safe to do so, you can also have destinations sent straight to the Navi 4.0 IntelliLink navigation system (Destination Download) via the My Vauxhall smartphone app.
