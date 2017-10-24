Home » News » Vauxhall » Vauxhall Zafira Tourer receives IntelliLink system

Vauxhall Zafira Tourer receives IntelliLink system

24 October 2017 18:30:31

Even if more and more people are looking for SUV, Vauxhall still wants to give a chance to one of its most iconic models: the Zafira. Vauxhall’s Zafira Tourer MPV is now available with the new Navi 4.0 IntelliLink integrated infotainment system.

Featuring a seven-inch touch screen and Bluetooth-connectivity, Navi 4.0 IntelliLink is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The navigation system delivers route guidance and offers European roadmaps displayed in 2D or 3D.
Vauxhall Zafira Tourer receives IntelliLink system
Vauxhall Zafira Tourer receives IntelliLink system Photos

Thanks to Vauxhall Onstar, all passengers can surf the internet using their mobile devices via the OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot.  As an alternative to speaking to an OnStar advisor and when it is safe to do so, you can also have destinations sent straight to the Navi 4.0 IntelliLink navigation system (Destination Download) via the My Vauxhall smartphone app.


Tags: , , ,

Posted in Vauxhall, Gadgets

Vauxhall Zafira Tourer receives IntelliLink system Photos (1 photos)
  • Vauxhall Zafira Tourer receives IntelliLink system

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Audi Q7 Black Edition available in UK

    Audi Q7 Black Edition available in UK

  2. Vauxhall Zafira Tourer receives IntelliLink system

    Vauxhall Zafira Tourer receives IntelliLink system

  3. Audi Q7 Vorsprung special edition

    Audi Q7 Vorsprung special edition

  4.  
  5. Mercedes S-Class Coupe UK pricing announced

    Mercedes S-Class Coupe UK pricing announced

  6. Nissan Paramedic Concept and e-NV200 Fridge Concept unveiled in Tokyo

    Nissan Paramedic Concept and e-NV200 Fridge Concept unveiled in Tokyo

  7. Vauxhall Insignia GSi is the quickest Vauxhall on Nurburgring

    Vauxhall Insignia GSi is the quickest Vauxhall on Nurburgring

Related Specs

  1. 2000 Vauxhall VX220

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 108.1 kw / 145.0 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: 203.4 nm / 150.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

  2. 2003 Vauxhall VX220 Turbo

    Engine: Water Cooled, Cast Iron, Inline-4, Power: 149.1 kw / 200 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 250 nm / 1950-5500 rpm ft lbs

  3. 2003 Vauxhall VX Lightning Concept

    Engine: Modified, Supercharged ECOTEC L850 Inline-4, Power: 179.0 kw / 240 bhp, Torque: 305.06 nm / 225 ft lbs

  4. 2008 Vauxhall VXR8

    Engine: v8N/AN/A

  5. 2010 Ford Mustang

    Engine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm

New Vehicles

2018 Infiniti QX80 - official teaser pictures2018 Infiniti QX80 - official teaser pictures
The third generation Infiniti QX80 will be officially unveiled during the Dubari Motor Show, the event which will kick off on November 17. According to ...

Concept Cars

Hyundai Hypereconiq Ioniq concept scheduled for SEMA Las VegasHyundai Hypereconiq Ioniq concept scheduled for SEMA Las Vegas
The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen ...

Custom Cars

Land Rover Discovery transformed in a mobile kitchen for Jamie OliverLand Rover Discovery transformed in a mobile kitchen for Jamie Oliver
Ever imagined a car being transformed in a mobile kitchen. We said car, not van, so the challenge is very difficult. Not so difficult for Chef and TV ...

Future Cars

GM outlines its zero-emissions plansGM outlines its zero-emissions plans
Since it introduced the Chevrolet Volt, its first electric vehicle, GM entered a path that was supposed to lead to a complete electrification of the range. ...

Market News

Skoda enjoys record sales in SeptemberSkoda enjoys record sales in September
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...

Gadgets

Nissan ProPILLOT available on the new Rogue in the USNissan ProPILLOT available on the new Rogue in the US
Nissan is one of the manufacturers who invested heavily in Autonomous driving and now is ready to benefit from this. Nissan's ProPILOT Assist technology, ...

Various News

First Polestar model - teaser picturesFirst Polestar model - teaser pictures
A few months ago, Volvo announced that Polestar will become an independent sub-brand of the company. Now, Polestar is ready to unveil their first model. ...

Motorsports

BMW M8 GTE - First official picturesBMW M8 GTE - First official pictures
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...

Videos

2018 Audi A8 review. The new German model is the most tech savvy car2018 Audi A8 review. The new German model is the most tech savvy car
Audi A8 was launched a few months ago and now we have the chance to see the first proper video review of the car. After the official presentation, we ...
Copyright CarSession.com