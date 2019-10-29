Vauxhall will electrify its range by 2024
29 October 2019
The new generation Vauxhall Corsa-e is just the first model from a long list of electrified models from the German manufacturer. Vauxhall continues to push ahead with its large-scale electrification offensive. As early as 2021, it will offer a total of eight electrified vehicles in important volume segments.
Next year the battery electric version of the Vivaro van, as well as the electric version of the Mokka X successor will be added to Vauxhall’s electric line-up. Electric variants of the Combo and Combo Life along with the electric version of the Vivaro Life will be added in 2021. Vauxhall’s portfolio will also include an electrified version of the next generation Astra.
“We will electrify our entire product portfolio by 2024. Further models will follow very soon after we made the start with the Corsa-e and the Grandland X Hybrid4 this year. Electro-mobility is an indispensable component in this. But our ultra-modern and efficient combustion engines and research into fuel cells at the Rüsselsheim-based Centre of Competence will also make an important contribution to making our company sustainable and future-proof.” said Vauxhall/Opel CEO Michael Lohscheller.
