Vauxhall Vivaro Tourer Elite and Combi Plus unveiled

Vauxhall will try to target not only those who look for an utility vehicle with its current Vivaro range. Debuting at next month’s 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, Vauxhall showed us the first pictures of two new up-level Vauxhall Vivaro variants: the Tourer Elite and Combi Plus.





Aimed at the business shuttle market, the Tourer Elite model will be available with a 1.6-litre CDTi BiTurbo engine with 125 hp or 145 hp, in either L1 or L2 body.





And designed for customers after a more generously specified combi, the Combi Plus is more car-like, and less van-like than the standard Vivaro Combi.





With order books opening soon, both models will be built at Vauxhall's manufacturing plant in Luton, Bedfordshire.





"The Tourer Elite is the perfect business shuttle and the Combi Plus is a more generously specified version of our popular Combi. Both models expand our portfolio and take us into new areas of the market", said Steve Bryant, Vauxhall's Head of Commercial Vehicle Brand.













Tags: vauxhall vivaro tourer elite, vauxhall vivaro combi plus, vauxhall, vauxhall vivaro

Posted in Vauxhall, New Vehicles