Vauxhall Vivaro Life launched in UK
9 January 2019 15:52:32
Brexit or no Brexit, the UK automotive industry is moving forward and the local manufacturers are introducing cars produced in the UK. Among them is Vauxhall, who recently launched the Vivaro Life.
Due to go in to production at Vauxhall’s manufacturing facility in Luton, Bedfordshire, the Vivaro Life is an MPV that will be offered in two lengths, tailor-made to customer requirements: the 4.95m “Medium” and the 5.30m “Large” – each of which comes with up to nine seats.
Driver and passengers benefit from a two-piece panorama roof and an opening window in the tailgate. The Vivaro Life will celebrate its world premiere at the Brussels Motor Show on 18th January 2019. Order books will open in February.
Vauxhall’s all-new Vivaro Life, which is based on Groupe PSA’s EMP2 platform, will be built at the company’s Luton manufacturing plant, helping to secure 1,250 jobs. Investment in the new vehicle will help increase the plant’s production capacity to 100,000 units per year.
Vauxhall will offer a purely electric version in early 2021, another milestone on the journey to electrifying the brand.
Vivaro Life Medium and Large both have a 3.28m wheelbase which means they can compete with midsize vans in the D market segment. Compared with the competition, the Vauxhall also features a larger tailgate and easier access for loading/unloading, plus a higher payload of more than one tonne. The Vivaro Life “Large”, with a luggage capacity of around 4,500 litres, is a rival for even bigger vehicles.
Luxurious “Lounge” trim is available for the Large versions – in front, seats with massage and electric heating, two movable leather chairs behind, each with a 48cm wide seat cushion. VIP passengers can thus also sit facing each other and enjoy the legroom. The movable table also folds away to provide additional storage space for small objects. Passengers can charge their mobile devices using the 230V plug socket.
All versions of the Vivaro Life are less than 1.90m high and can access typical underground garages – important for use as hotel shuttle.
And for the best traction on loose surfaces, the Vivaro Life is equipped with the advanced IntelliGrip traction control.
The large 7.0-inch touchscreen comes with Multimedia and Multimedia Navi infotainment. Both systems feature phone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Multimedia Navi additionally features European navigation with 3D view. Points of interest in large towns are displayed in “Full HD” quality. As an option, the geography along the route on cross-country journeys is shown very realistically. Thanks to Vauxhall Connect, the navigation system includes real time traffic information for the latest status on the roads. A powerful sound system is available with all trim levels. In the top-of-the-line version, passengers enjoy first class acoustics thanks to ten loudspeakers.
