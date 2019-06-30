Vauxhall Vivaro available in the UK

Vauxhall is ready for a new offensive on the LCV market with the introduction of the new generation Vivaro, available in showrooms starting this July.





The third generation Vivaro medium van is a based on a new platform and available in two lengths (L1H1 4.95m and L2H1 5.30m). Body styles include panel van, doublecab for up to six occupants and a platform chassis.





Priced from £22,020, the Vivaro is available in three trim levels: Edition, Sportive and Elite. Dual Side Sliding Door, Driver/Passenger Airbags and Cruise Control with speed-limiter are all available as standard on Vivaro for the first time.





Reflecting the demands of an evolving market, Sportive models are higher specification than the outgoing model with standard equipment including body coloured mirrors, handles and body side moulds, alarm, auto lights and wipers, acoustic windscreen and thickened side glazing.





The top-of-the range Elite model features the latest safety technology as standard including Lane Departure Warning, Speed Limit Information, Intelligent Speed Adaptation, Driver Attention Alert and Blind Spot Detection.





Vauxhall’s all-new Vivaro, which is based on Groupe PSA’s EMP2 platform, will help secure 1,250 jobs at its manufacturing plant in Luton. Vauxhall is the UK’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer with over one million Vivaro-type vans built since production started in 2001. Investment in the new vehicle will help increase the plant’s production capacity to 100,000 units per year.





With a maximum cargo capacity of 6.6m3, the new Vivaro has a payload of up to 1,458kg, 200kg more than its predecessor. The same applies to towing weights: the maximum trailer load is 2,500kg, 500kg more than the outgoing model.





Objects up to 4.02m long can be stowed securely in the 5.30m version thanks to Flex Cargo, an optional load-through flap under the front passenger seat. Adding to its office on wheels credentials, the FlexCargo also allows the back of the middle seat to fold down to become a table for documents, a notebook or a tablet.





Automatic side sliding doors are also available for the first time on Vivaro. A foot movement towards the sensors on the vehicle is all that is needed to open the door.





Stability and safety on a variety of slippery surfaces – mud, sand or snow – is provided by the advanced IntelliGrip traction control system (optional) including the work-site set-up comprising higher ground clearance and underbody protection.









