Vauxhall Viva Rocks introduced in UK

Featuring a raised ride height with body cladding, a robust new interior and the latest connectivity including OnStar and R 4.0 IntelliLink, Vauxhall’s rugged VIVA ROCKS is available to order now priced from £11,530.





Silver roof rails, rugged front (including fog lights) and rear bumpers with integrated skid pads, muscular wheel arches, and unique 15-inch bi-colour look alloy wheels, all ensure that the new model has a distinctive appearance.





On the inside, VIVA ROCKS gets a new interior with sophisticated touches throughout. The optional R 4.0 IntelliLink system brings the world of smartphones to the VIVA ROCKS via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, also providing navigation through Apple Maps or Google Maps. Alternatively, Navi 4.0 IntelliLink offers an integrated navigation system.





















