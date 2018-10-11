Vauxhall to launch eight new models
11 October 2018 18:17:05
|Tweet
Vauxhall is ready to launch a new and impressive offensive in the next years. The UK division of Opel has to comply with European CO2 guidlines, expected to be active 2020, and is going do comply with a new range of models.
From early 2019 to the end of 2020, the company will launch eight all-new or refreshed models, investing primarily in high-volume and profitable segments. By then, Vauxhall will be offering one of the newest portfolios of all volume manufacturers.
Vauxhall has clearly committed to bringing at least one all-new model onto the market every year. In 2019 alone, Vauxhall will launch the new generation of the best-selling Corsa and the successor to the British-built Vivaro as LCV and passenger car variants.
Additional variants and equipment versions of the Combo will also be on sale, significantly renewing the LCV portfolio. The successor to the Mokka X will follow in 2020 and will play a pivotal role for the strategy to expand the proportion of the company’s SUV sales from 25 to 40 per cent by 2021.
In order to contribute to the CO2 compliance and to focus on high volume segments, the Vauxhall ADAM and VIVA will not be replaced after the end of their life cycles, but will remain on sale until the end of 2019. With the new portfolio, Vauxhall will continue to cover around 80 per cent of the mainstream market volume in 2020.
Vauxhall to launch eight new models Photos (1 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2000 Vauxhall VX220Engine: Inline-4, Power: 108.1 kw / 145.0 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: 203.4 nm / 150.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2003 Vauxhall VX220 TurboEngine: Water Cooled, Cast Iron, Inline-4, Power: 149.1 kw / 200 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 250 nm / 1950-5500 rpm ft lbs
2003 Vauxhall VX Lightning ConceptEngine: Modified, Supercharged ECOTEC L850 Inline-4, Power: 179.0 kw / 240 bhp, Torque: 305.06 nm / 225 ft lbs
2008 Vauxhall VXR8Engine: v8N/AN/A
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Infiniti Project Black S announced
Infiniti will not take part at this year Paris Motor Show bear-handed, as it will introduce a special edition of its most popular car: Q60. ...
Infiniti will not take part at this year Paris Motor Show bear-handed, as it will introduce a special edition of its most popular car: Q60. ...
Custom Cars
2019 Chevrolet Silverado High Country concept
Chevrolet wants to show its clients how easily they can customise the current Silverado models. So it used this year State Fair of Texas to introduce ...
Chevrolet wants to show its clients how easily they can customise the current Silverado models. So it used this year State Fair of Texas to introduce ...
Future Cars
Polestar 1 Coupe first units produced
We haven't heard nothing about Polestar in a while. But the Swedish brand established by Volvo and dedicated only to sports cars worked hard to offer ...
We haven't heard nothing about Polestar in a while. But the Swedish brand established by Volvo and dedicated only to sports cars worked hard to offer ...
Market News
McLaren sales reached recor dnumbers in 2017
McLaren started as a complete outsider, with sales that won't matter in the supercar segment. Lamborghini and Ferrari looked like monsters, but Mclaren ...
McLaren started as a complete outsider, with sales that won't matter in the supercar segment. Lamborghini and Ferrari looked like monsters, but Mclaren ...
Gadgets
Volkswagen announces partnership with Microsoft
Volkswagen skipped this year Paris Motor Show, but announced a very important partnership with one of the biggest technology players in the world: Microsoft. ...
Volkswagen skipped this year Paris Motor Show, but announced a very important partnership with one of the biggest technology players in the world: Microsoft. ...
Various News
Mazda rotary engine will be used as a range extender
Even though is one of the biggest fans of conventional engines, Mazda can't deny the hybrid and electric offensive of the auto industry. So it will have ...
Even though is one of the biggest fans of conventional engines, Mazda can't deny the hybrid and electric offensive of the auto industry. So it will have ...
Motorsports
BMW M235i Racing Cup gains Evo Pack and becomes M240i Racing Cup
A few years ago BMW has launch a special program for the VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring. The German car manufacturer designed the a special ...
A few years ago BMW has launch a special program for the VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring. The German car manufacturer designed the a special ...
Videos
Ken Block launches Forza Horizon 4 with a special video
In order to promote the launch of the new Forza Horizon 4 video game, Microsoft invited Ken Block in the UK. To be more precise, the American stunt man ...
In order to promote the launch of the new Forza Horizon 4 video game, Microsoft invited Ken Block in the UK. To be more precise, the American stunt man ...