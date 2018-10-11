Vauxhall to launch eight new models

Vauxhall is ready to launch a new and impressive offensive in the next years. The UK division of Opel has to comply with European CO2 guidlines, expected to be active 2020, and is going do comply with a new range of models.





From early 2019 to the end of 2020, the company will launch eight all-new or refreshed models, investing primarily in high-volume and profitable segments. By then, Vauxhall will be offering one of the newest portfolios of all volume manufacturers.





Vauxhall has clearly committed to bringing at least one all-new model onto the market every year. In 2019 alone, Vauxhall will launch the new generation of the best-selling Corsa and the successor to the British-built Vivaro as LCV and passenger car variants.





Additional variants and equipment versions of the Combo will also be on sale, significantly renewing the LCV portfolio. The successor to the Mokka X will follow in 2020 and will play a pivotal role for the strategy to expand the proportion of the company’s SUV sales from 25 to 40 per cent by 2021.





In order to contribute to the CO2 compliance and to focus on high volume segments, the Vauxhall ADAM and VIVA will not be replaced after the end of their life cycles, but will remain on sale until the end of 2019. With the new portfolio, Vauxhall will continue to cover around 80 per cent of the mainstream market volume in 2020.









