Vauxhall teases its design philosophy for 2020
15 July 2018 13:43:07
Under a new owner since last year, Vauxhall si ready to show us the future of its cars. The German brand revealed a first glimpse of a brand concept for the mid-2020s, providing a template for the future design of its production cars.
Clues to the final car’s appearance may come from cues seen in Vauxhall’s 2016 GT Concept, which was revealed at the Geneva Motor Show that year. Taking the ‘bold and pure’ design principles from the GT, the new concept could mirror its simple surfaces, strong proportions, bold graphics and seamless integration of glass and body, but the interpretation might be different.
Redefining the brand is an integral part of Vauxhall’s PACE! strategy, which will drive the company to a more efficient and profitable future. Based on this, Adams has revisited Vauxhall’s design philosophy and how it relates to the company’s core values.
Design will be at the heart of everything that we do in future,’ said Mark Adams, Vauxhall’s Vice President Design. ‘It will truly differentiate the Vauxhall brand, and make it sharper and more relevant to our core values. We are a proud British brand and design inspiration is all around us in the UK – from the bold ingenuity of James Dyson to the pure designs of Jonathan Ive – and this concept will embody that.’
One key element of the concept, revealed Adams, is the ‘compass’: ‘It presents a confident identity, by putting the Griffin emblem in focus by the centre-crease line. This line is an integral part of all our designs, along with the daytime running light signature that we will further emphasise on future vehicles.’
