Vauxhall Movano offered with new diesel engines in the UK

Vauxhall is updating the current engine range of its number one LCV in the UK. The British division of Opel launches a new range of BiTurbo engines for the Movano.

The new BiTurbo engines greatly reduce the cost of ownership for businesses and fleet operators. Service internals have been extended to 40,000 kilometres or two years.





The new engine portfolio consists exclusively of BiTurbo diesel power units. The 2.3-litre power units range from 130 PS to 180 PS and all comply with the strict Euro 6d-TEMP (light duty) or Euro V-Id (heavy duty) emissions standards. Compared with the previous generation, the engines boast five to 10 more PS and 20 to 40 Nm higher torque. The top-of-the-line 180 PS BiTurbo develops maximum torque of 400 Nm.





In addition to front-wheel drive, Vauxhall customers can select a rear-wheel drive configuration, improving the performance of the Movano for heavy duty applications. Both configurations include six-speed manual transmission and will, in future, also benefit from automated manual transmissions. Certain versions of the Movano are optionally available with all-wheel drive.





Rear-wheel drive versions of the Movano can be ordered with an optional limited-slip differential, providing additional traction on slippery surfaces such as at building sites. If one wheel starts to spin on a slippery surface, the torque is diverted to the wheel with more grip.

















Tags: vauxhall, vauxhall movano, vauxhall movano engines, biturbo engines

Posted in Vauxhall, New Vehicles