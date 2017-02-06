Vauxhall Insignia Sports Tourer to be unveiled in Geneva
6 February 2017 18:10:27
After we saw the first pictures of the new Insignia Grand Sport, the new generation of the new Insignia, Vauxhall is also introducing the estate version of its medium sized car. The new generation of the Insignia Sports Tourer will also be introduced in Geneva Motor Show with revised proportions.
The luggage capacity has increased to 1,640 litres, over 100 litres, more than the outgoing model. The length of the boot has grown by 97mm to 2005mm versus the previous model and 40/20/40 foldable seats are available.
Like with the Astra and the forthcoming Insignia Grand Sport, the new model is up to 200 kilograms lighter than its predecessor, thanks to the use of lightweight materials and efficient packaging.
This weight loss allows for features such as the all-wheel-drive system with torque vectoring and the new eight-speed automatic transmission. Next generation IntelliLux LED matrix lighting, Lane Keep Assist, Head-up Display and unique AGR-certified premium seats, front- and rear-seat heating and a heated windscreen are on the list for the new model.
The latest generation IntelliLink systems and Vauxhall OnStar will also be available on the Insignia Sports Tourer. It is also the first Vauxhall with an active aluminium bonnet, improving pedestrian protection considerably.
The FlexRide chassis has also been further improved, adapting the dampers, steering, throttle response and shift points (on automatics) independently or based on the modes ‘Standard’, ‘Sport’ or ‘Tour’, which can be selected by the driver.
