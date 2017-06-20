Home » News » Vauxhall » Vauxhall Insignia Sports Tourer launched in UK

Vauxhall Insignia Sports Tourer launched in UK

20 June 2017 18:35:54

Living in UK and looking for a new family car? Than Vauxhall might have you covered with the launch of the new Insignia Sports Tourer

The German-built estate is on sale now priced from £18,685 on-the-road. It is based on a completely new vehicle architecture, and its revised proportions result in more luggage capacity that has increased to 1,665 litres, 135 litres, more than the outgoing model. 

The length of the boot has grown by 97mm to 2005mm versus the previous model and 40/20/40 foldable seats are standard across the range. For those pulling a caravan or a trailer, towing capacity for the Sports Tourer is up to 2200kg.

Next generation IntelliLux LED matrix lighting, Lane Keep Assist, Head-up Display and unique AGR-certified premium seats, front- and rear- seat heating and a heated windscreen are on the equipment list.

Infotainment and connectivity are also on board thanks to the latest generation IntelliLink systems and Vauxhall OnStar. 
Supplementing the Personal Assistant service, OnStar will offer a second new feature to reduce the stress often associated with the search for a suitable parking space. OnStar users can contact an advisor for directions to the most suitable car park and have the exact location sent directly to the car’s navigation system.

The new Insignia is also the first Vauxhall with an active aluminium bonnet, improving pedestrian protection considerably.

Insignia owners can increase their in-car listening experience further by choosing the optional Bose sound system. Vauxhall engineers have worked closely with Bose to ensure that the system delivers top quality sound throughout the new Insignia.

To achieve the impressive sound, the system has eight high-quality speakers, which are all connected to the digital amplifier with Bose Digital Signal Processing, delivering seven channels of customised equalisation and Active Sound Management.


