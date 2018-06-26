Vauxhall Insignia receives new body colors through Exclusive programs
26 June 2018 15:56:36
Every manufacturer understood that customising its cars can bring money very easy. So even Vauxhall has a similar program, called Vauxhall Exclusive.
Giving your Insignia Grand Sport or Sports Tourer a really personal touch, customers can choose a bespoke paint colour, which could be the colour of their favourite tie, bag or sports team.
As well as bespoke colours, Vauxhall Exclusive buyers can also choose their preferred paint finish:
Metallic, containing aluminium particles in various sizes Pearl effect, containing minute fragments of ground mica or aluminium particles. Solid finish, for a particularly strong tone, without any additional content.
Tinted clear-varnish finish. The final layer of clear varnish is lightly coloured, giving this intensive and brilliant paint additional depth.
When visiting a Vauxhall retailer, clients can request a custom colour with a sample that can be in the form of a picture, photo or colour code, meaning the production of your unique Insignia can begin.
As an alternative to the custom colour option, Vauxhall Exclusive customers can choose a selection of special colours. The spectrum includes eight two-coat metallic paints such as Light Champagne, Scorpio Grey and Tornado Blue, two-coat pearlescent shades Panther Black, Greenery and Dynamic Orange or tinted clearcoat in either Vanity Red or Glory Red.
Insignia GSi customers can also select the Exclusive Black Pack, for just £500, transforming the usually chrome parts including the grille bar, fog lamps, window frames and – on the Sports Tourer – roof rails into high gloss black.
Bespoke paint is priced at £5,300 and Two-Coat Metallic Paint at £4,400.
