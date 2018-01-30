Vauxhall Insignia reached 100.000 orders

It's on the market for less than a year and it already enjoys very good sales on the European market. Vauxhall and sister brand Opel, have reached the 100,000 order milestone for the all-new Insignia.





The Insignia is available in Grand Sport and Sports Tourer body styles. Vauxhall’s flagship range also includes a rugged Country Tourer and a forthcoming GSi performance model that will arrive in Vauxhall showrooms in the spring.





The new Insignia range is powered by a portfolio of turbocharged, four-cylinder, diesel and petrol engines from 1.5 to 2.0-litre, combined with a choice of six-speed manual or six and eight-speed automatic transmissions. The most powerful diesel and petrol engines are also offered with torque vectoring all-wheel drive.





Nine in ten of the new Insignia cars ordered so far come with the optional Navi 900 IntelliLink top-of-the-range infotainment system. The integrated navigation system features an eight-inch capacitive colour touchscreen. Navi 900 IntelliLink is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, bringing the world of smartphones into the car. If OnStar is on board, smartphones can also connect to the car’s powerful 4G/LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot – which enables online audio streaming.





