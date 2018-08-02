Vauxhall Insignia new 200 hp petrol engine
2 August 2018 17:05:17
One of the most popular saloons in Europe, the Insignia is now offering a new petrol engine in the UK. The Vauxhall brand is adding a new 1.6-litre Direct Injection Turbo petrol engine.
Available in Grand Sport and Sports Tourer body styles, the lively four-cylinder engine produces peak power of 200PS at 5,500 rpm and develops 280Nm of torque from 1,650-4,500 rpm. In Grand Sport body style, the Insignia 1.6-litre Direct Injection Turbo can achieve a top speed of 146mph and 0-60mph in 7.2 seconds. For the Grand Sport model, fuel economy is 44.8mpg (combined) with CO2 emissions of 146g/km.
In order to reduce particulate emissions as much as possible, the 1.6-litre engine features a close-coupled Gasoline Particulate Filter for optimum regeneration (i.e. oxidisation of the particles that accumulate in the filter). The Insignia 1.6-litre Direct Injection Turbo meets the strict Euro 6d-TEMP emissions standard, which includes real driving emissions measured on public roads and comes into force for all new registrations in September 2019.
The car can offer adaptive cruise control, IntelliLux LED matrix headlights and ergonomic seats. Multimedia and Multimedia Navi Pro infotainment systems are also available. These are not only state-of-the-art in terms of functionality, the systems are also stylish and intuitive to use. Customers enjoy a large colour touchscreen, up to eight inches in size, while drivers also benefit from a Driver Information Cluster, which can be enhanced by an optional head-up display in combination with the Multimedia Navi Pro system.
Available to order now, prices start from £25,610 on-the-road for the Insignia Grand Sport SRi VX-Line Nav with the new 1.6-litre Direct Injection Turbo engine.
