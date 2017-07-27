Vauxhall Insignia GSi launched ahead of Frankfurt Motor Show
27 July 2017 18:06:30
Vauxhall remembered it had a GSI brand some years ago, so it decided to bring back its sporty versions with the new Insignia. Vauxhall has released first images of the all-new Insignia GSi, which will deliver performance through all-wheel drive, a new chassis and Brembo brakes, and will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine.
Vauxhall has developed an all-new chassis for the GSi, supported by shorter springs that lower the model by 10mm, while specially developed sports shock absorbers reduce body movement significantly.
Brembo four-pot calliper front brakes have been incorporated to work in conjunction with the Insignia GSi’s mechatronic FlexRide chassis, which adapts the suspension and steering instantly. The chassis control unit also changes the calibration of the accelerator pedal and the shift points of the eight-speed transmission to refine the steering and throttle response to suit the situation.
Drivers can choose from three key driving modes, Standard, Tour and Sport, while Vauxhall has also developed a fourth setting exclusively for the Insignia GSi, ‘Competition’. With a double press of the ESP button, the GSi switches the traction control off.
Handling is guaranteed thanks to the sports chassis, Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tyres and 18-inch wheels (20-inch wheels available).
The Insignia GSi is powered by a 2.0 litre turbo petrol engine, producing 260PS and generating 400Nm of torque (fuel consumption of 25.2mpg urban, 39.7mpg extra-urban, 32.8mpg combined, and 197g/km CO2). The four-cylinder unit is mated to a eight-speed automatic transmission, and the driver can manually determine the shift points of the system in Standard and Sport.
On the inside, new AGR-certified sports seats developed by Vauxhall provide lateral support. Similar to those found in the Insignia Grand Sport, the premium seats offer ventilation, heating, massage and adjustable side bolsters.
The GSi logo can also be seen at the rear of the car, which carries a spoiler to deliver additional levels of downforce to the rear axle. The rear also features two chrome-edged exhaust pipes.
