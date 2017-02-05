Vauxhall Insignia Grand Sport to feature heated windshield
5 February 2017 17:46:19
Ford has the technology for years already, Volkswagen is also introducing a new innovation for its future models, and Vauxhall announces its future Insignia Grand Sport will feature a de-icing function for the windshield.
Bringing premium technology to a mainstream model, the Insignia Grand Sport includes a wide range of features including heated front and rear seats, heated steering wheel and a heated windscreen.
The windscreen can be easily defrosted at the push of a button by a fine wire heating element, reducing the need to spend time out in the cold scraping ice from view. The heated windscreen also prevents fogging in humid conditions, further improving visibility and safety. The heating switches off automatically and can be reactivated if necessary by another press of the button.
In addition to the heated windscreen, the new Insignia Grand Sport provides drivers and passengers with several ways to keep warm. Drivers can stay snug thanks to the heated steering wheel, while heated seats are available not only for the driver and front passenger, but also for the occupants of the outer rear seats.
The heating in the front is adjustable and can be controlled through the personalisation menu in the information display, while the 18way adjustable heated driver’s seat also features massage and ventilation functions.
The heated seats and steering wheel are also operational when start/stop is running. By switching on the heated rear window, the heated door mirrors are activated for further improved visibility to the rear.
