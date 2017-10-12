Vauxhall Insignia Country Tourer UK pricing

Along the new Grandland X, Vauxhall extends its UK range also with a new version for the current Insignia. The latest addition to the all-new Insignia range, Vauxhall’s all-wheel drive Insignia Country Tourer, is on sale now priced from £25,635.





Sitting at the top of Vauxhall’s passenger car range, the Insignia Country Tourer will compete with rivals including the Volkswagen Passat Alltrack and the Audi Allroad.





The Insignia Country Tourer is currently available with Vauxhall’s popular 2.0-litre Turbo D (170PS) (NEDC fuel consumption: urban 39.8mpg, extra-urban 61.4mpg, combined 51.4mpg; 145g/km CO2). Completing the powertrain line-up, a 2.0-litre Bi-Turbo D with 210PS will arrive in December.





The new eight-speed automatic adds a high-end transmission to the Vauxhall portfolio. Compared with a six-speed automatic, the new eight-speed gearbox is even more responsive.





As with its Grand Sport and Sports Tourer siblings, the Insignia Country Tourer is available with numerous technologies and assistance systems.





Vauxhall OnStar, is also on board, offering services ranging from automatic crash response to stolen vehicle assistance. A new concierge service is launched with the all-new Insignia, enabling its occupants to ask OnStar advisors to select a hotel and proceed to room reservation. Furthermore, up to seven devices can be connected to the Wi-Fi Hotspot available with OnStar.





Insignia Country Tourer owners can increase their in-car listening experience further by choosing the optional Bose sound system.









