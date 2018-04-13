Home » News » Vauxhall » Vauxhall Grandland X Ultimate launched in UK

Vauxhall Grandland X Ultimate launched in UK

13 April 2018 05:15:46

Vauxhall tries to increase the appeal of the recently introduced Grandland X with the Ultimate trim level, the highest you can opt for.

The Vauxhall Grandland X Ultimate has been teamed with the new 2.0 litre diesel engine that is supported by an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The new diesel engine is refined and powerful, delivering 177 PS at 3,750rpm and 400 Nm of torque at 2,000 rpm to give effortless acceleration. The eight-speed automatic gearbox has been engineered with a smooth linear shift pattern.

The Grandland X Ultimate adds to the list of features available across the range, with adaptive cruise control, wireless mobile phone charging and Denon premium sound system adding a premium feel to the trim. The further additions of heated windscreen, heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, 360-degree Panoramic Camera and the Premium LED Adaptive Forward Lighting Pack with projector headlights – all available as standard for the Ultimate – make driving the Grandland X a more pleasurable driving experience. 
Vauxhall Grandland X Ultimate launched in UK Photos

Drivers can pick up the new Grandland X SUV Ultimate from an on-the-road price of £34,040. The Ultimate trim is only available with the 2.0D 177PS engine on the Grandland X SUV.



