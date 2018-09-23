Vauxhall Grandland X reaches 100.000 units sold
23 September 2018 09:10:48
|Tweet
Vauxhall hit the jackpot with the new Grandland X. And is no wonder, considering the crossover is based on a bestseller like the Peugeot 3008. So it is obvious that Vauxhall’s Grandland X SUV has reached 100,000 orders across Europe really easy.
With first deliveries arriving in the UK this month, Grandland X sales have been buoyed by the introduction of a new Euro 6.2-compliant 1.5-litre Turbo D (130PS) powertrain. In SE trim, it achieves CO2 emissions from 108g/km and combined fuel economy of 68.9mpg when paired with the six-speed manual transmission.
The powertrain is also available with a new eight-speed automatic transmission which features an optimised torque converter to improve gear shift smoothness and reduce idling vibrations. Quick shift technology offers one of the best shifting speeds on the market, while also featuring a manual shifting mode.
With winter fast approaching, the Grandland X is available with the fully-electronic IntelliGrip traction control system, ensuring the vehicle always remains stable on any surface.
“We’re delighted that the Grandland X has achieved 100,000 orders,” said Ian Mitchell, Vauxhall’s Product Marketing Manager. “With the current ‘Keeps Calm. Carries On’ ad campaign building further momentum, Vauxhall now offers customers an excellent new 1.5-litre Turbo D engine and innovative IntelliGrip technology.”
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Mercedes-Benz B Class will come to Paris Motor Show
2019 Peugeot 3008 and 508 can be ordered with plug-in hybrid powertrain
This is the ride to use if you want to catch an arrow that travels with 215 km/h
-
This is the first ride of the new Trump limousine
This is the DS7 Crossback e-tense 4x4
Volvo V60 is now available in R-Design version
Related Specs
2000 Vauxhall VX220Engine: Inline-4, Power: 108.1 kw / 145.0 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: 203.4 nm / 150.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2003 Vauxhall VX220 TurboEngine: Water Cooled, Cast Iron, Inline-4, Power: 149.1 kw / 200 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 250 nm / 1950-5500 rpm ft lbs
2003 Vauxhall VX Lightning ConceptEngine: Modified, Supercharged ECOTEC L850 Inline-4, Power: 179.0 kw / 240 bhp, Torque: 305.06 nm / 225 ft lbs
2008 Vauxhall VXR8Engine: v8N/AN/A
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Renault EZ-GO Concept unveiled
Renault used this year Geneva Motor Show to share again its vision about the future of transportation and living. The French manufacturer unveiled the ...
Renault used this year Geneva Motor Show to share again its vision about the future of transportation and living. The French manufacturer unveiled the ...
Custom Cars
Rolls Royce Privacy Suite introduced in China
Rolls Royce builds the most luxurious cars on the plant. We all know that. In order to provide also the isolation feel some of its clients needs, Rolls ...
Rolls Royce builds the most luxurious cars on the plant. We all know that. In order to provide also the isolation feel some of its clients needs, Rolls ...
Future Cars
Mercedes-Benz Vans launches the Vision URBANETIC concept
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Market News
Skoda already reached one million units produced in 2017
Skoda is on course for another record year as it already managed to produce one million vehicles this year, making it the fourth year in a row that the ...
Skoda is on course for another record year as it already managed to produce one million vehicles this year, making it the fourth year in a row that the ...
Gadgets
BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant available starting 2019
BMW is ready to follow Mercedes in personal assistance technology. After the Stuttgart-based manufacturer launched the Hey Mercedes assistant, now BMW ...
BMW is ready to follow Mercedes in personal assistance technology. After the Stuttgart-based manufacturer launched the Hey Mercedes assistant, now BMW ...
Various News
Lamborghini Espada and Islero celebrate 50 years with historic tour
2018 is an important year for Lamborghini, who celebrates 50 years since the launch of two historical models. Twenty classic Lamborghinis, comprising ...
2018 is an important year for Lamborghini, who celebrates 50 years since the launch of two historical models. Twenty classic Lamborghinis, comprising ...
Motorsports
BMW M235i Racing Cup gains Evo Pack and becomes M240i Racing Cup
A few years ago BMW has launch a special program for the VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring. The German car manufacturer designed the a special ...
A few years ago BMW has launch a special program for the VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring. The German car manufacturer designed the a special ...
Videos
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - The record-run video
A few weeks ago, Volkswagen managed to set an all-time record during the run at Pikes Peak hill climb race. The car? The mighty all-electric Volkswagen ...
A few weeks ago, Volkswagen managed to set an all-time record during the run at Pikes Peak hill climb race. The car? The mighty all-electric Volkswagen ...