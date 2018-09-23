Vauxhall Grandland X reaches 100.000 units sold

Vauxhall hit the jackpot with the new Grandland X. And is no wonder, considering the crossover is based on a bestseller like the Peugeot 3008. So it is obvious that Vauxhall’s Grandland X SUV has reached 100,000 orders across Europe really easy.





With first deliveries arriving in the UK this month, Grandland X sales have been buoyed by the introduction of a new Euro 6.2-compliant 1.5-litre Turbo D (130PS) powertrain. In SE trim, it achieves CO2 emissions from 108g/km and combined fuel economy of 68.9mpg when paired with the six-speed manual transmission.





The powertrain is also available with a new eight-speed automatic transmission which features an optimised torque converter to improve gear shift smoothness and reduce idling vibrations. Quick shift technology offers one of the best shifting speeds on the market, while also featuring a manual shifting mode.





With winter fast approaching, the Grandland X is available with the fully-electronic IntelliGrip traction control system, ensuring the vehicle always remains stable on any surface.





“We’re delighted that the Grandland X has achieved 100,000 orders,” said Ian Mitchell, Vauxhall’s Product Marketing Manager. “With the current ‘Keeps Calm. Carries On’ ad campaign building further momentum, Vauxhall now offers customers an excellent new 1.5-litre Turbo D engine and innovative IntelliGrip technology.”









