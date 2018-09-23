Home » News » Vauxhall » Vauxhall Grandland X reaches 100.000 units sold

Vauxhall Grandland X reaches 100.000 units sold

23 September 2018 09:10:48

Vauxhall hit the jackpot with the new Grandland X. And is no wonder, considering the crossover is based on a bestseller like the Peugeot 3008. So it is obvious that Vauxhall’s Grandland X SUV has reached 100,000 orders across Europe really easy. 

With first deliveries arriving in the UK this month, Grandland X sales have been buoyed by the introduction of a new Euro 6.2-compliant 1.5-litre Turbo D (130PS) powertrain. In SE trim, it achieves CO2 emissions from 108g/km and combined fuel economy of 68.9mpg when paired with the six-speed manual transmission.

The powertrain is also available with a new eight-speed automatic transmission which features an optimised torque converter to improve gear shift smoothness and reduce idling vibrations. Quick shift technology offers one of the best shifting speeds on the market, while also featuring a manual shifting mode.
Vauxhall Grandland X reaches 100.000 units sold
Vauxhall Grandland X reaches 100.000 units sold Photos

With winter fast approaching, the Grandland X is available with the fully-electronic IntelliGrip traction control system, ensuring the vehicle always remains stable on any surface.

“We’re delighted that the Grandland X has achieved 100,000 orders,” said Ian Mitchell, Vauxhall’s Product Marketing Manager. “With the current ‘Keeps Calm. Carries On’ ad campaign building further momentum, Vauxhall now offers customers an excellent new 1.5-litre Turbo D engine and innovative IntelliGrip technology.”


Tags: , , ,

Posted in Vauxhall, New Vehicles

Vauxhall Grandland X reaches 100.000 units sold Photos (1 photos)
  • Vauxhall Grandland X reaches 100.000 units sold

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Mercedes-Benz B Class will come to Paris Motor Show

    Mercedes-Benz B Class will come to Paris Motor Show

  2. 2019 Peugeot 3008 and 508 can be ordered with plug-in hybrid powertrain

    2019 Peugeot 3008 and 508 can be ordered with plug-in hybrid powertrain

  3. This is the ride to use if you want to catch an arrow that travels with 215 km/h

    This is the ride to use if you want to catch an arrow that travels with 215 km/h

  4.  
  5. This is the first ride of the new Trump limousine

    This is the first ride of the new Trump limousine

  6. This is the DS7 Crossback e-tense 4x4

    This is the DS7 Crossback e-tense 4x4

  7. Volvo V60 is now available in R-Design version

    Volvo V60 is now available in R-Design version

Related Specs

  1. 2000 Vauxhall VX220

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 108.1 kw / 145.0 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: 203.4 nm / 150.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

  2. 2003 Vauxhall VX220 Turbo

    Engine: Water Cooled, Cast Iron, Inline-4, Power: 149.1 kw / 200 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 250 nm / 1950-5500 rpm ft lbs

  3. 2003 Vauxhall VX Lightning Concept

    Engine: Modified, Supercharged ECOTEC L850 Inline-4, Power: 179.0 kw / 240 bhp, Torque: 305.06 nm / 225 ft lbs

  4. 2008 Vauxhall VXR8

    Engine: v8N/AN/A

  5. 2010 Ford Mustang

    Engine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

Renault EZ-GO Concept unveiledRenault EZ-GO Concept unveiled
Renault used this year Geneva Motor Show to share again its vision about the future of transportation and living. The French manufacturer unveiled the ...

Custom Cars

Rolls Royce Privacy Suite introduced in ChinaRolls Royce Privacy Suite introduced in China
Rolls Royce builds the most luxurious cars on the plant. We all know that. In order to provide also the isolation feel some of its clients needs, Rolls ...

Future Cars

Mercedes-Benz Vans launches the Vision URBANETIC conceptMercedes-Benz Vans launches the Vision URBANETIC concept
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...

Market News

Skoda already reached one million units produced in 2017Skoda already reached one million units produced in 2017
Skoda is on course for another record year as it already managed to produce one million vehicles this year, making it the fourth year in a row that the ...

Gadgets

BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant available starting 2019BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant available starting 2019
BMW is ready to follow Mercedes in personal assistance technology. After the Stuttgart-based manufacturer launched the Hey Mercedes assistant, now BMW ...

Various News

Lamborghini Espada and Islero celebrate 50 years with historic tourLamborghini Espada and Islero celebrate 50 years with historic tour
2018 is an important year for Lamborghini, who celebrates 50 years since the launch of two historical models. Twenty classic Lamborghinis, comprising ...

Motorsports

BMW M235i Racing Cup gains Evo Pack and becomes M240i Racing CupBMW M235i Racing Cup gains Evo Pack and becomes M240i Racing Cup
A few years ago BMW has launch a special program for the VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring. The German car manufacturer designed the a special ...

Videos

Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - The record-run videoVolkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - The record-run video
A few weeks ago, Volkswagen managed to set an all-time record during the run at Pikes Peak hill climb race. The car? The mighty all-electric Volkswagen ...
Copyright CarSession.com