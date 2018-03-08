Vauxhall Grandland X now available with IntelliGrip system

Most of today's SUV forgot that they need a 4x4 system to be a proper SUV, capable of going everywhere. Same story with the Vauxhall Grandland X. In order to still offer some off-road capability, Vauxhall has introduced its fully-electronic IntelliGrip traction control system on the all-new Grandland X SUV.





With five independent driving modes available, IntelliGrip enables traction and stability at all times by delivering optimal grip through the wheels.





The driver can choose from five modes via a centre dial, with the IntelliGrip system immediately adapting engine and transmission control, torque distribution and ESP settings to ensure optimal contact to the driving surface.





IntelliGrip adapts torque distribution to the front wheels according to the selected mode, allowing slip when necessary and changing the accelerator pedal control map. IntelliGrip electronic traction control is lighter than a conventional all-wheel drive system, which helps reduce fuel consumption.





There are five modes available to the driver to select from:





- Normal/On-road: ‘Normal’ mode is activated as soon as the Grandland X is started. The electronic stability program (ESP) and traction control are calibrated for normal road driving conditions.

- Snow: ‘Snow mode’ ensures the best possible traction on icy and snowy surfaces. Traction control regulates the slip of the front wheels, slows the spinning wheel down and transfers the torque to the other front wheel.

- Mud: This mode allows more slip on muddy surfaces, enabling the wheel with the least traction to spin when the vehicle is launching to ensure that mud is removed and the tyres can re-establish traction. Meanwhile, the wheel with the highest grip is provided with the highest torque.

- Sand: Sand mode allows a small amount of simultaneous wheel spin on the two driven wheels, enabling the Grandland X to advance and reducing the risk of sinking.

- ESP Off: This enables the deactivation of ESP and traction aids to give the driver complete autonomy. For safety reasons, IntelliGrip automatically switches back to ‘normal mode’ at speeds above 31mph.





The IntelliGrip technology is available with all powertrain combinations (excluding 2.0-litre (177PS) diesel variant in Ultimate trim) of the Grandland X as part of the “All Road Pack” option, which also includes five-spoke, 18-inch alloy wheels and 225/55 R18 all-season tyres. The “All Road Pack” option can be selected for SE, Tech Line Nav, Sport Nav and Elite Nav model variants.













Tags: vauxhall, vauxhall grandland x, vauxhall grandland x 4x4, vauxhall grandland x intelligrip, intelligrip

Posted in Vauxhall, New Vehicles