Vauxhall Grandland X Hybrid4 UK pricing announced
6 August 2019 18:07:04
Vauxhall is finally offering a new SUV with 4x4 traction. Arriving in showrooms in January, Vauxhall’s new Grandland X Hybrid4 is available to order now, priced from £35,590.
As Vauxhall’s first-ever plug-in hybrid, the new Grandland X Hybrid4 features state-of-the-art plug-in hybrid technology. The powertrain comprises an electric drive system with two electric motors, all-wheel drive, a 13.2kWh lithium-ion battery and a 1.6T four-cylinder petrol engine (combined 300hp) that has been specially engineered for the hybrid application.
The new Grandland X Hybrid4 is available to order in four different trims. All models feature the same powertrain and emissions levels, with varying levels of on-board equipment and technology. The Business Edition Nav Premium* is available for £35,590 on-the-road, and brings with it best-in-class benefit-in-kind. This equates to a saving of £145 per month over a Grandland X Elite Nav 1.5 Turbo D and £49 over the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV over 48 months.
The SRi Nav is priced at £40,300, while the Elite Nav is priced at £42,200. Topping off the range is the Ultimate Nav, which is available for £45,450.
The Euro 6d-TEMP-compliant petrol engine and electric motors produce up to 300hp, and offer a combined fuel consumption (preliminary WLTP/NEDC) of 176.5mpg, emitting just 36g/km CO2. The Grandland X Hybrid4 achieves 0-62 mph in just seven seconds.
The front electric motor is coupled to an electrified eight-speed automatic transmission, while the second motor and differential are integrated into the electrically-powered rear axle, providing all-wheel traction on demand.
The Grandland X Hybrid4 offers four driving modes – electric, hybrid, AWD and Sport. In pure electric mode, the car has a range of 32 miles (according to WLTP). In hybrid mode, the car automatically selects the most efficient method of propulsion. When travelling at low speeds within cities, for example, the system switches to electric mode for zero-emission driving.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK

After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
This is the 2019 Skoda iV electric concept car

During the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Skoda unveiled an all-new concept car which is part of the Vision family prototypes. Its name is Skoda iV concept and ...
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power

Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Honda e electric model has 5 screens inside the cabin

Honda e is the first electric car of the Japanese company. Accoding to Honda, the new Honda e features intuitive and advanced connectivity in a contemporary ...
Current Seat Leon, best sold generation ever

On the edge of bankruptcy just five years ago, Seat is now booming and enjoys good sales. The current generation Leon is one of the cars that helped Seat ...
Volvo and Uber launch their self-driving car

Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Fiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversary

Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - First test run

Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Video: The upcoming 2020 BMW M3 was caught around the Nurburgring

The upcoming 2020 BMW M3 will be launched in the first part of next year. But now, the German car model was caught during some Nurburgring laps. ...
