Vauxhall Grandland X Hybrid4 UK pricing announced

Vauxhall is finally offering a new SUV with 4x4 traction. Arriving in showrooms in January, Vauxhall’s new Grandland X Hybrid4 is available to order now, priced from £35,590.





As Vauxhall’s first-ever plug-in hybrid, the new Grandland X Hybrid4 features state-of-the-art plug-in hybrid technology. The powertrain comprises an electric drive system with two electric motors, all-wheel drive, a 13.2kWh lithium-ion battery and a 1.6T four-cylinder petrol engine (combined 300hp) that has been specially engineered for the hybrid application.





The new Grandland X Hybrid4 is available to order in four different trims. All models feature the same powertrain and emissions levels, with varying levels of on-board equipment and technology. The Business Edition Nav Premium* is available for £35,590 on-the-road, and brings with it best-in-class benefit-in-kind. This equates to a saving of £145 per month over a Grandland X Elite Nav 1.5 Turbo D and £49 over the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV over 48 months.





The SRi Nav is priced at £40,300, while the Elite Nav is priced at £42,200. Topping off the range is the Ultimate Nav, which is available for £45,450.





The Euro 6d-TEMP-compliant petrol engine and electric motors produce up to 300hp, and offer a combined fuel consumption (preliminary WLTP/NEDC) of 176.5mpg, emitting just 36g/km CO2. The Grandland X Hybrid4 achieves 0-62 mph in just seven seconds.





The front electric motor is coupled to an electrified eight-speed automatic transmission, while the second motor and differential are integrated into the electrically-powered rear axle, providing all-wheel traction on demand.





The Grandland X Hybrid4 offers four driving modes – electric, hybrid, AWD and Sport. In pure electric mode, the car has a range of 32 miles (according to WLTP). In hybrid mode, the car automatically selects the most efficient method of propulsion. When travelling at low speeds within cities, for example, the system switches to electric mode for zero-emission driving.









