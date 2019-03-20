Vauxhall Grandland X chosen by Fire and Rescue services

Vauxhall was always preferred when it came to offering its cars for public services like police, fire departments or hospitals. Seen as a local brand, Vauxhall offered trust to local authorities.





So, no wonder Vauxhall’s Grandland X SUV is the vehicle of choice for the Cornwall Fire, Rescue and Community Safety Service, which has ordered a fleet of eight vehicles. The vehicles will be used by officers to respond to incidents within the local community, including fire and emergency response.





The Cornwall Fire, Rescue and Community Safety Service opted for the Grandland X in Tech Line Nav trim with the All Road Pack, which features Vauxhall’s innovative IntelliGrip traction control system. The electronic system ensures optimum road grip in diverse driving situations and adapts the torque distribution to the front wheels depending on which of the five driving modes has been selected. This ensures the best traction.





Additional features to come with the Grandland X Tech Line Nav trim include numerous safety and security systems, such as front parking distance sensors, automatic emergency braking, lane assist and side blind spot alert. A Navi 5.0 IntelliLink infotainment system with 8-inch colour touchscreen and voice control adds to the technological edge of the package. The community service added a heated windscreen and wireless charging as optional extras. The SUVs are fitted with powerful and efficient 1.5-litre (130PS) diesel engines.





The Cornwall Fire, Rescue and Community Safety Service works to ensure the health, safety and wellbeing of the local community. The service’s responsibilities include fire prevention and protection, road safety education and delivery, reducing crime and antisocial behaviour and co-responding to medical incidents.

















Tags: vauxhall, vauxhall grandland x, vauxhall fire and rescue, vauxhall grandland x fire rescue

Posted in Vauxhall, Various News