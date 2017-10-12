Vauxhall Grandland X available in UK
12 October 2017 18:08:59
Vauxhall wants to benefit from the compact SUV market and launches the new Grandland X in the UK. It is a rival for the Nissan Qashqai, with seating for five people, generous luggage space, all-round visibility and a raft of safety technologies. At 4.48 metres long, it is the largest SUV in Vauxhall’s range, offering even more cabin space than the 20 centimetre-shorter Mokka X and Crossland X.
Available to order now, the Grandland X is priced from £22,310 and will arrive in Vauxhall showrooms in December. Standard equipment includes LED daytime running lights, camera-based lane departure warning, road sign recognition, intelligent cruise control, and air conditioning with particulate and odour filter.
The Grandland X also introduces Vauxhall’s IntelliGrip traction control system to the range. The optional electronic system ensures optimum road grip in diverse driving situations, and adapts the torque distribution to the front wheels depending on which of the five driving modes has been selected.
Vauxhall’s OnStar service is standard across the range, giving drivers exceptional connectivity when on the move, while also providing a personal assistant service, stolen vehicle assistance and automatic crash response.
At launch, Vauxhall customers will have the choice of two engines – a 1.2-litre turbo petrol with 130PS and a 1.6-litre turbo diesel with 120PS. Both turbo units can be combined with either the six-speed manual or a friction-optimised six-speed automatic transmission and come with Start/Stop as standard.
The SUV segment in the UK will receive a new car starting this fall. The new SsangYong Rexton 4x4 arrives in the UK this autumn, a large D/E-segment four-wheel ...
We saw many design exercises from Aston Martin, but never a submersible vehicle. Until now. Together with Triton Submarines, the manufacturer of state–of-the-art ...
Ever imagined a car being transformed in a mobile kitchen. We said car, not van, so the challenge is very difficult. Not so difficult for Chef and TV ...
Since it introduced the Chevrolet Volt, its first electric vehicle, GM entered a path that was supposed to lead to a complete electrification of the range. ...
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...
Nissan wants to offer its clients new technologies and is now updating the list of gadgets you can find in its US vehicles. ...
Mercedes-Benz has made a great announce: the German car manufacturer will expand and restructure the 20-year-old factory in Vance, Alabama, and prepare ...
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...
Audi A8 was launched a few months ago and now we have the chance to see the first proper video review of the car. After the official presentation, we ...
