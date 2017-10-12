Vauxhall Grandland X available in UK

Vauxhall wants to benefit from the compact SUV market and launches the new Grandland X in the UK. It is a rival for the Nissan Qashqai, with seating for five people, generous luggage space, all-round visibility and a raft of safety technologies. At 4.48 metres long, it is the largest SUV in Vauxhall’s range, offering even more cabin space than the 20 centimetre-shorter Mokka X and Crossland X.





Available to order now, the Grandland X is priced from £22,310 and will arrive in Vauxhall showrooms in December. Standard equipment includes LED daytime running lights, camera-based lane departure warning, road sign recognition, intelligent cruise control, and air conditioning with particulate and odour filter.





The Grandland X also introduces Vauxhall’s IntelliGrip traction control system to the range. The optional electronic system ensures optimum road grip in diverse driving situations, and adapts the torque distribution to the front wheels depending on which of the five driving modes has been selected.





Vauxhall’s OnStar service is standard across the range, giving drivers exceptional connectivity when on the move, while also providing a personal assistant service, stolen vehicle assistance and automatic crash response.





At launch, Vauxhall customers will have the choice of two engines – a 1.2-litre turbo petrol with 130PS and a 1.6-litre turbo diesel with 120PS. Both turbo units can be combined with either the six-speed manual or a friction-optimised six-speed automatic transmission and come with Start/Stop as standard.













Tags: vauxhall, vauxhall grandland x, vauxhall grandland x uk pricing

