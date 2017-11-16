Vauxhall Crossland X rated 5 stars by EuroNCAP

Vauxhall has two SUV's in the small segment and hopes to become one the liders in future years. Recent EuroNCAP tests will help Vauxhall achieve its targets.





The new Crossland X has been awarded the maximum five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP, underlining the model’s position as one of the safest vehicles in its segment.





The family-focused SUV performed well in each of the four safety areas tested, and scored maximum points for adult and child occupant protection in the side barrier tests.





The Euro NCAP assessment considers a vehicle’s performance in four safety areas: adult occupant protection, child occupant protection, pedestrian protection and safety assist. The Crossland X scored highly across all areas, due in part to the model’s levels of safety equipment that are provided as standard, including Front Camera System offering Traffic Sign Recognition and Lane Departure Warning.





Optional features give drivers additional support and include Forward Collision Alert with pedestrian detection and Automatic Braking, Driver Drowsiness Detection, 180-degree Panoramic Rear-View Camera and Side Blind Spot Alert. In addition, the optional LED headlights deliver optimum night-time visibility without dazzling other drivers.









