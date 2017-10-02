Vauxhall Corsavan Limited Edition NAV available in UK
2 October 2017 12:51:37
Even if it is sold just in several markets across Europe, the Corsavan is one popular choice in UK. So the Vauxhall division of the German producer decided to offer one special edition, called Limited Edition NAV model.
Available to order starting this month, the new variant offers some of the latest technology and stylish exterior design features.
The new Corsavan Limited Edition NAV model features unique exterior graphics, as well as black wing mirrors, 16-inch Black Alloy Wheels and a Carbon Flash grille bar. The stylish new black accents have been designed to complement the Corsavan’s full range of exterior colours (excluding Royal Blue and Metallic Black).
The new model also marks the introduction of the Persian Blue exterior colour, which is offered exclusively on the Limited Edition NAV.
As well as a new look exterior, the new model trim will add Navi 4.0 IntelliLink connectivity to an already impressive list of standard technology. The updated system has a seven-inch colour touchscreen for easy navigation, with features including RDS with Traffic Programme, Eco Routing, DAB digital radio, and sat nav with European coverage. The unit’s smartphone integration is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and enables USB connection, Bluetooth connectivity and A2DP audio streaming.
